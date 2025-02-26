Rufige Kru Shares New Single 'Still The Same' Featuring CASISDEAD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Goldie's alter ego Rufige Kru (with SubMotive) has returned. The iconic breakbeat project Rufige Kru will release the brand new album 'Alpha Omega' on May 16 via London Records. A new single, "Still The Same" featuring CASISDEAD, taken from the forthcoming album, is out now.

The Rufige Kru single (produced collaboratively by Goldie and SubMotive) features a guest appearance from peerless grime MC and UK rap artist, CASISDEAD, after years of requests by his fans to rap over a DnB track. In fact, it is rare for CASISDEAD to feature on tracks with other artists-such is the significance of this collaboration and it is his first new material since his critically acclaimed 2023 album, 'Famous Last Words' and being awarded Best Hip-Hop/Grime Rap Act at the 2024 BRIT Awards.

'Alpha Omega' consists of twelve groundbreaking new tracks which bring together Goldie's unerring dancefloor suss and the impeccable technical prowess of SubMotive (real name James Davidson). It's Rufige Kru's deepest outing so far-a reminder of exactly why drum'n'bass remains the most exhilarating, groundbreaking and electrifying music on the planet.



Of the new album, Goldie says: "It's a reinvention. We've gone back to the source and extrapolated from there. I wanted to create something that absolutely represents what this music is all about...and where it's going next."

Goldie will be on tour throughout the year, starting with a takeover of London's Fabric on February 28 to celebrate the album announcement, followed by a live show at London's Village Underground on Tuesday, April 29. In May, Goldie will feature as Artist in Residence at Detroit's Movement Festival 2025 (TICKETS), before bringing his live show to UK festivals this summer. Full list of live dates can be found below, and on his official website: goldietimeless.com.

One of the most revered names in breakbeat science, Rufige Kru rewired the dancefloor for the first time back in 1992 with the hardcore classic, "Darkrider." Back then, Goldie's musical partner was hip hop fanatic Linford Jones. "He had a fantastic record collection," remembers Goldie. "I had a field day going through his records and pulling out breaks." Engineer Mark Rutherford-who also worked with Peter Gabriel and Mark McLaren-was another early collaborator. The partnership yielded pivotal hardcore moments like "Ghosts Of My Life" and "Terminator" (still considered one of the key moments in the evolution of drum'n'bass).

It's a testament to the alchemy itself, that no matter who Goldie has worked with-or taken under his wing-the Rufige sound remains consistently forward-thinking and innovative. Though Goldie's groundbreaking debut album, 'Timeless' and its 1998 follow-up 'Saturnz Return' broke through into mainstream success, he continued the sonic explorations of Rufige Kru with two had found a new music partner, Heist/Strider main man Jim Muir.

And then, of course, there was the first all-time drum'n'bass classic of the new millennium: Rufige Kru's 2001 masterpiece "Beachdrifta." Recorded with Danny Goldstein, it was a record that-like "Ghosts" or "Terminator" before it-just turned everything upside down. So much so that, in 2017, when Goldie played two memorable nights at Ronnie Scott's, the live rendition transformed the venerable jazz club into a 4am rave. "Sometimes you catch lightning in a bottle," recalls Goldie. "That was one of those times."



Now he's done it again with the new record. Turning drum'n'bass inside out, reframing the breakbeat, setting the agenda all over again. "I've travelled with James (SubMotive) through every angle of this game and now he's a formidable partner in the Rufige Kru echelon...boss levelz."

"I've gone back to my roots," concludes Goldie. "That's a beautiful thing for me. I've spent a lot of time honing my craft, developing these concepts, assembling all these moments. But that sense of possibility -what kept me going in the early days-is still there. I'm still as excited by this music and where it can go as I was all those years ago. The only limit is my imagination."

2025 NORTH AMERICAN LIVE DATES

Goldie With Live Band Tour:

04/14 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

04/15 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

04/17 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

04/18 - Metro - Chicago, IL

04/19 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY



Goldie US DJ Tour:

05/16 - Cervantes Masterpiece - Denver, CO

05/17 - Metalheadz Residency at Paragon - New York, NY



Goldie in Detroit All Week as Movement's Artist In Residence:

05/23 - Spot Lite - Detroit, MI

05/25 - Movement Festival (Goldie B2B Photek) - Detroit, MI

05/26 - Movement Festival - Detroit, MI

2025 UK & EUROPEAN LIVE DATES

02/28 - Fabric x Metalheadz Takeover - London



Goldie With Live Band Tour:

04/09 - Paradiso - Amsterdam

04/11 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona

04/12 - Magazzini Generali - Milan

04/22 - Ronnie Scott's - London

04/23 - Ronnie Scott's - London

04/24 - The Waterfront - Norwich

04/25 - Joshua Brooks - Manchester (DJ)

04/26 - Bristol Beacon - Bristol

04/27 - Castle & Falcon - Birmingham

04/28 - The Wardrobe - Leeds

29th April - Village Underground - London

