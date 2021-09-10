RuPaul and Tanya Tucker Team Up For New Duet 'This Is Our Country'

RuPaul and Grammy-award winning Tanya Tucker have released a new country anthem from World of Wonder's WOW Records. The unlikely pairing have come together for "This Is Our Country", out now!

RuPaul and Tanya join forces from seemingly opposite ends of the spectrum for an impactful new anthem celebrating love, self-empowerment and unity, when division in our country has hit an all-time high.

This iconic duet is a result of RuPaul and Tanya's long history of fan-girling over each other. Tanya has appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race S2, and was recently seen on the grand finale of All Stars 6 last week where "This Is Our Country" first premiered when the top 4 queens were tasked with writing original verses to the song. "This Is Our Country" was written in full by RuPaul, Leland, Freddy Scott & Tom Campbell.

Listen to the new track here: