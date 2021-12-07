Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artikal Sound System Releases New Single: “Stayed” Off Upcoming Album

pixeltracker Dec. 7, 2021  

Today Artikal Sound System has released their new single "Stayed." It is a beautiful R&B song with pop sensibilities as frontwomen Logan Rex's incomparable soulful vocals embellishing a relationship post breakup. She reflects:

"Next time you're thinking about texting your ex, listen to this song instead. This one is for when you know it's for the best you're not together anymore but you can't help but look back and romanticize the past. So when that moment comes around, where you just want to wrap yourself up in the familiarity of someone you once had, play this song and then keep moving on."

"Stayed" is out now and available everywhere, save and download here: https://cssl.fanlink.to/stayed.

Artikal Sound System is Chris Montague (guitar), Fabian Acuña (bass), Christopher Cope (keys), Adam Kampf (drums), and Logan Rex (vocals). Together their unique sound is edgy and raw with emotion. They are due to release their new album Welcome to Florida early next year. Working with renowned reggae-rock producer Danny Kalb on Welcome to Florida, the band pushed their edgy sound to explore deeper themes during the making of the new album to yield the most intimate and personal album to date.

Honing their sound which brings an R&B twist to the Cali reggae-rock genre, Artikal Sound System has released 4 songs from the new album. New music includes "Stayed," "Spiritual Broadcaster," ft. The Elovaters, "Dissolve" and "You're An Asshole." Welcome to Florida is due out February 1, 2022 on the tastemaker and iconic record label, Controlled Substance Sound Labs. Welcome to Florida will be available everywhere you stream music. Pre-Save and Pre-Order here: https://cssl.fanlink.to/welcome-to-florida

Ever such the road warriors, Artikal Sound System have graced the stage with fan celebrated artists like Dirty Heads, Common Kings, Eli Mac, Fortunate Youth, The Hip Abduction, The Green, Badfish, Ballyhoo, Bumpin Uglies, Josh Heinrichs and The Elovaters. And have been included on influential festival rosters including Reggae Rise Up, Arizona Roots, Summerfest, Dirty Heads Orlando Vacation, Dry Diggings, Reggae in the Rockies, Gasparilla Festival, Summerfest, and California Roots: BAJA Sessions. The band is excited for their 2022 tour, select dates are listed below and check out the complete tour here.

"Stayed" is out now and available everywhere. Stream & download here: https://cssl.fanlink.to/stayed.


