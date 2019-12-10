Royal Blood Announce 2020 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

BRIT Award-winning UK rock band Royal Blood return to the road for a 2020 North American headline tour. The tour kicks off on Sunday, May 3rd in Nashville, TN, visits markets across the South and the Midwest, and concludes Thursday, May 14th in Grand Rapids, MI. Bones UK joins as support on all dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 13th. Purchase your tickets HERE.

This marks the group's first stateside headline run of the new year following festival appearances at Epicenter Festival in Concord, NC on May 1st and Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA on May 2nd. Known for explosive live performances, make sure to catch the group in this intimate setting.

Formed by Mike Kerr [vocals, bass, keys, piano] and Ben Thatcher [drums] in 2011, Royal Blood emerged as an iconoclastic force in rock. Following the 2014 release of the self-titled Royal Blood, the duo received "Best British Group" at the BRIT Awards, "Best British Newcomer" at the KERRANG! Awards, "Best Live Band" and "Best New Band" at the NME Awards, and more. The group rose from close-quarters gigs into a festival favorite everywhere from Reading and Leeds to Coachella in addition to playing alongside Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters, and Metallica, to name a few. The band's 2017 second full-length, How Did We Get So Dark?, earned widespread acclaim with NME claiming, "consider this the sound of modern masters honing their craft." Averaging over 2.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, their total streams near 500 million as of 2019, unprecedented for a rock band.

TOUR DATES:

May 1 Concord, NC Epicenter Festival

May 2 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

May 3 Nashville, TN Venue TBD

May 6 New Orleans, LA Joy Theatre

May 8 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville

May 9 Charleston, SC Music Farm

May 10 Richmond, VA The National

May 11 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

May 13 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

May 14 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection

May 15-17 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple Festival





