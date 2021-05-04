Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rostam Shares 'From the Back of a Cab' Video

Featuring a beautifully diverse ensemble cast, the video is also highlighted with appearances from Rostam’s collaborators and friends Haim, Charli XCX, and more.

May. 4, 2021  
Rostam has released "From the Back of a Cab" - the new video and single from his upcoming album Changephobia, out June 4 on Matsor Projects / Secretly Distribution.

Featuring a beautifully diverse ensemble cast, the video is also highlighted with appearances from Rostam's collaborators and friends Haim, Charli XCX, , Kaia Gerber, Seth Bogart, Remi Wolf, Bryce Willard Smithe, Samantha Urbani, Wallows, Ariel Rechtshaid and Nick Robinson. It was co-directed by Jason Lester and Rostam, and produced by Laura Burhenn for Our Secret Handshake.

"From the Back of a Cab" is probably my favorite song that I've written. It started with the 12/8 drums - something you find in Persian music and African music. I built the song around those drums over time, writing the piano part in my living room, the melodies and lyrics on foot walking in New York and Tokyo, on California's highways, and on the flights and car trips between all those places.

Additionally, the track's broadcast premiere will take place this evening via Annie Mac's First Play on BBC Radio 1.

Listen here:


