Rosie Thomas Shares New Christmas Single 'We Should Be Together' Featuring Sufjan Stevens

Rosie Thomas Shares New Christmas Single 'We Should Be Together' Featuring Sufjan Stevens

The single is now available on streaming platforms.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Rosie Thomas, whose album A Very Rosie Christmas was named to Rolling Stone's list of Essential Christmas Albums including the Christmas-cannon-ready "Why Can't It Be Christmastime All Year," returns to the holidays - this time with Mr Xmas himself, Sufjan Stevens.

Rosie:
"Christmas can be a bittersweet time, and the world can feel hopeless and lonely fairly often, but there's some kind of magic around Christmas that brings hope and togetherness, or at least that possibility, which I guess is hope. Though this story is framed within a relationship, the larger themes and longings are more universal. ﻿We all need hope, and we need each other.

The song started with my husband. He had the melody and arrangement and even the chorus. Together we worked on the verses. We're a pretty great writing team, which just naturally came together over time, and has been really enjoyable. We finish eachother's... sandwiches. This song's a beauty, and it was great having Sufjan hop in and make it even richer of course - our little Christmas miracle himself."

Just in time for the Holidays, Rosie is releasing Ltd Ed "We Should Be Together" Broken Heart Necklace Sets echoing the artwork. Last month Rosie released Fly Little Crow (feat. Iron & Wine) the latest single in her Lullabies For Parents series, of which she announced the Vinyl Pre-order for Volumes 1 & 2 together on deluxe combo split color vinyl (Summer 2023)

Listen to the new single here:



