Rosie Darling To Release Debut EP 'Coping' On April 2

Intense emotional growth is often the best fuel for a musician's creative fire, and Rosie Darling has certainly turned pain into beauty on her debut EP Coping, set for release on April 2 (via Nettwerk Records). Coping is a time capsule, capturing the messier side of love and friendship, from heartbreak and loneliness to joyous revelry. It's an intimate window into Rosie's life, encased in a vulnerable kind of indie-pop.

With her first single and artist statement - "Coping" - Rosie amassed 5 million+ Spotify streams, charting on 14 different Spotify Viral 50 charts, landing Top 20 on the Global Viral Chart. A talented team of songwriters, producers, and engineers reached out from the onset, wanting to collaborate with Rosie - co-written with Justin Gammella (Lennon Stella, Ashe, Blake Rose), produced by Andy Seltzer (Chelsea Cutler, Shallou, Joan), mixed by Michael Brauer (Coldplay, Florence, and the Machine, Vance Joy), and mastered by Joe Laporta (Halsey, JP Saxe, Gracie Abrams). "Coping" has earned prime placement on Spotify's Alone Again (#1 spot, 2.4 million followers), Down in the Dumps, Fresh Finds: Pop and Chill Singer-Songwriter playlists.

Earlier this month, she released her second single, "Heavy." With two songs under her belt, she's had press support from FLAUNT, EARMILK, Under The Radar, PopMatters, Music Connection, garnering 30+ YouTube features, 18k Instagram, and 14.2k TikTok followers.

When delving deep into the sonic palette that has been created on Coping, "Water Me Down" is a perfect distillation of how the production is used like another paintbrush in Rosie's storytelling arsenal. Speaking to Under The Radar, Rosie says, "After living in LA for a few years, I've experienced my fair share of judgment, whether in the music industry or my day-to-day friendships. As I grow, I recognize who is loving and supporting me unconditionally. 'Water Me Down' is about realizing who those people are and embracing them while also being brave enough to let go of those I want to fix or change; I've learned the hard way that I am not responsible for their choices. This song is sort of a note to self about remembering your worth and that you are ALREADY enough. You are already "flowing over" with worth, and no one is allowed to take that away from you."

