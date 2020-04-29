Room Service Music Festival Raised $135K+ for Feeding America & Sweet Relief

Last weekend, the Room Service Music Festival brought back the festival experience to quarantined music lovers around the globe, streaming exclusively on official Youtube channels Trap Nation & Chill Nation.

"This was our second festival and the numbers are staggering when combined with Digital Mirage (with Proximity and Brownies and Lemonade) reaching more than 6 million views and raising more than $430K for charity. It was only possible with the support of every artist (who played for free) and our production and marketing partners at Cut+Sew, along with our sponsors covering the costs," Creighton Burke, President of The Nations said. "We are just getting started."

Renowned viral hero and dynamic philanthropist Andy King hosted Room Service with performances by 100 artists across two streaming stages, including Yungblud, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Channel Tres, Chromeo, Zeds Dead, The Glitch Mob (rare downtempo set) and more. The event raised over $135,000 for Sweet Relief and Feeding America benefiting those affected by COVID-19, with 2.5 million total views and 103 years of content watched. Fans can still contribute through donations and merchandise here.

Coinciding with the third anniversary of the infamous Fyre Festival, event producer Andy King was thrilled to host Room Service. Having emerged as the star in Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened for stepping up to "do whatever it takes," Andy leveraged his attention for good and helped raise over $300,000 FOR THE PEOPLE affected in the Bahamas by Fyre Festival.

"What an incredible honor it was to host the biggest virtual festival we've ever seen," Andy said of Room Service. "For 3 days, we came closer together as a community, danced our faces off, and donated with our hearts. I'm blown away by the millions who tuned in and the money we raised together. Perhaps the best part? There were enough toilets and water for everybody. I think virtual festivals will be my new jam!"

Global company Room Service International joined the festival as well in support of an exciting new partnership with the Nations. "This is a time to unite and realize the power of humanity. What we're facing is bigger than all of us. Let's find solutions, destroy boundaries and barriers, and prosper together as one through music and community," says Julio Galvez, Founder & CEO of RSI.

Unitea was named the official media sponsor for Room Service, allowing fans to schedule festival sets, build artist-fan groups called "Crews" and earn "Karma" currency in exchange for free merchandise, tickets or experiences with the artists. Additionally, the app is paying out to artists for fostering these virtual communities.

Video Game Developers Bandai (Pac Man - Dragon Ball Z) also jumped on as a promotional partner and premiered 6 new games. The premium entertainment company THX Ltd. was tapped as audio sponsor - THX contributed their technical expertise to enhance the at-home clubbing experience with THX® Spatial Audio for select DJ sets to deliver a heightened, realistic and immersive experience for listeners. Razer also provided artists with all of the necessities, from laptops to cameras so they could remain sheltered in place and stream with all the essential hardware.

Mirroring the traditional festival experience, Room Service featured simultaneous multi-channels as "stages" with mixed genres across The Nations' Youtube channels, including their biggest Trap Nation and Chill Nation. With a combined audience of over 60 million across all digital platforms, The Nations is the largest, fastest-growing music, multi-channel network on Youtube with over 200 million monthly views.



Live programming, studio sessions, artist interviews, and fundraising opportunities were scattered throughout the weekend, all broadcast remotely from the homes of artists around the world. Room Service brought back the festival experience in an intimate, innovative and engaging way - and this is only the beginning.





