Ronnie Milsap Announces Final Nashville Show

Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap has announced his final Nashville performance with a star-studded lineup coming together to pay tribute to the legend on October 3, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena.

The once-in-a-lifetime tribute event will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Randy Houser, Sara Evans, Lorrie Morgan, Neal McCoy, BRELAND, Phil Vassar, Terri Clark, The Band of Heathens, Charlie McCoy and more. The evening will honor Milsap and his 50-plus year career, his celebrated catalog, and his lasting influence on country music. More artists will be announced soon.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. CT via ticketmaster.com. The event is promoted and produced by Outback Presents.

“I’m so excited about my last show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and the amazing lineup of artists," says Milsap. "This night will be so special for me and all the fans. I love Nashville and the amazing career my fans have given me. 'I wouldn't have missed it for the world.'"

“We are thrilled to host the Ronnie Milsap Tribute concert," adds Bridgestone Arena Chief Venues Officer David Kells. "With over 50 years of music and 40 #1 hits, this celebration is going to be something special. Thank you to the Outback Presents team for curating such an amazing event.”

About Ronnie Milsap

Country Music Hall of Famer. Forty #1s. Five decades of charted singles. Creating a new way of recording (being blind his hyper-attuned hearing led him to create/build what is now known as Ronnie’s Place), he broke genre rules and became one of the biggest pop/AC and even R&B artists of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

Six Grammys. CMA Entertainer of the Year and four Album of the Year Awards. The first country video played on MTV (the ironic “She Loves My Car”). An early champion of NFL star Mike Reid, who wrote many of Ronnie’s #1 hits and who’d go on to write Bonnie Raitt’s second most enduring classic, “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Always chasing the music, always hungry for the songs, he is now an inspiration for a new generation of country stars from critical standard setters Kacey Musgraves and Little Big Town to CMA/ACM Entertainers of the Year Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, as well as a standard-setter for friends like Dolly Parton, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Steven Curtis Chapman and even groundbreakers Leon Russell and Billy Gibbons.