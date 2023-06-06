Ronnie Milsap Announces Final Nashville Show

Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. CT.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Ronnie Milsap Announces Final Nashville Show

Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap has announced his final Nashville performance with a star-studded lineup coming together to pay tribute to the legend on October 3, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena.

The once-in-a-lifetime tribute event will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Scotty McCreery, Tracy Lawrence, Randy Houser, Sara Evans, Lorrie Morgan, Neal McCoy, BRELAND, Phil Vassar, Terri Clark, The Band of Heathens, Charlie McCoy and more. The evening will honor Milsap and his 50-plus year career, his celebrated catalog, and his lasting influence on country music. More artists will be announced soon. 

Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. CT via ticketmaster.com. The event is promoted and produced by Outback Presents.

“I’m so excited about my last show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and the amazing lineup of artists," says Milsap. "This night will be so special for me and all the fans. I love Nashville and the amazing career my fans have given me. 'I wouldn't have missed it for the world.'" 

“We are thrilled to host the Ronnie Milsap Tribute concert," adds Bridgestone Arena Chief Venues Officer David Kells. "With over 50 years of music and 40 #1 hits, this celebration is going to be something special. Thank you to the Outback Presents team for curating such an amazing event.” 

About Ronnie Milsap

Country Music Hall of Famer. Forty #1s. Five decades of charted singles. Creating a new way of recording (being blind his hyper-attuned hearing led him to create/build what is now known as Ronnie’s Place), he broke genre rules and became one of the biggest pop/AC and even R&B artists of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

Six Grammys. CMA Entertainer of the Year and four Album of the Year Awards. The first country video played on MTV (the ironic “She Loves My Car”). An early champion of NFL star Mike Reid, who wrote many of Ronnie’s #1 hits and who’d go on to write Bonnie Raitt’s second most enduring classic, “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Always chasing the music, always hungry for the songs, he is now an inspiration for a new generation of country stars from critical standard setters Kacey Musgraves and Little Big Town to CMA/ACM Entertainers of the Year Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, as well as a standard-setter for friends like Dolly Parton, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Steven Curtis Chapman and even groundbreakers Leon Russell and Billy Gibbons.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Megan Marino And John Arida Release Family-Friendly Album ITS YOU I LIKE Photo
Megan Marino And John Arida Release Family-Friendly Album IT'S YOU I LIKE

Lexicon Classics has released It's You I Like from mezzo soprano Megan Marino and pianist John Arida. This family-friendly album brings classical music to audiences of all ages in the spirit of play.

2
Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Cele Photo
Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The festival will feature performances by festival founder and Artistic Director Robert McDuffie as well as acclaimed violinists Stefan Jackiw and Amy Schwartz Moretti, pianists Andrea Lucchesini and Elena Matteucci, hornist Guglielmo Pellarin, clarinetist Yoonah Kim and violist Victoria Chiang. 

3
Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single No One Off New LP Photo
Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off New LP

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/guitarist Christopher Mansfield, who records under the Fences moniker, has unveiled the music video for 'No One' the latest single off his upcoming album 'Bright Soil' due out this fall on Enci Records. The track evokes a sense of movement and urgency as Manfield revisits his former self.

4
Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Photo
Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal

Tallying more than 600 million global streams, Wilson has won two GMA Dove Awards and earned a GRAMMY nomination for her 2022 debut album, My Jesus. The Kentucky native is one of Nashville's most inspiring young trailblazers, mixing the heart of Contemporary Christian with the sound of Country music.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th AnniversaryRome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'
Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New MusicAnne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New Music
Tony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This AugustTony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This August

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video
Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
& JULIET
PARADE