Ron Pope Shares New Single 'To Be Without You (Ft. Ira Wolf & Robby Hecht)'

His new album will be released on June 2.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Nashville-based, platinum recording artist Ron Pope has unveiled "To Be Without You (ft. Ira Wolf & Robby Hecht), the latest single and video from his forthcoming LP, Inside Voices, due June 2nd via Brooklyn Basement Records.

"I don't know if everyone wants to be loved like this, but I certainly do - covet me like I'm not yours, keep me close, remember why you wanted me when you didn't have me," Pope says. "It's hard to keep that sort of intensity in the long term, but it's certainly worth trying. I also like the idea of loving someone with everything that 'I've got left.' I may not be able to give you absolutely everything, but I will give you everything that I have," he continues.

"This song is such a true snapshot of how I feel about living with love; our experiences these last few years have brought into focus the fact that I'm more afraid of losing my wife than I am of anything else. I can weather just about anything if she's there with me. I don't know if I could've spoken with this kind of vulnerability before this moment in my life."

All of the visuals for the album contain items that are symbolic for Pope, his family, and the songs. Each video centers around the dining table - every week, his extended family would gather for a meal, which are some of his fondest memories from childhood. The video picks up where "The Real Thing" ended, as Pope found himself alone and at the head of the family table. In "To Be Without You," Pope is alone at the piano, performing the song, with featured guests Ira Wolf and Robby Hecht at the table.

The album was written in the wake of emotional upheaval from pregnancy loss and an ectopic pregnancy that almost cost Pope's wife her life. Lead single "The Real Thing" recounts that harrowing hospital experience - standing in the emergency room wondering if he was going to lose his bride, the center of his universe, was a massive dose of reality.

After being pummeled with one tragedy after another, the Pope family was in a very dark place of unbearable heaviness and overwhelming pain. For a year, he found himself unable to create, spending all of his energy trying to keep his family afloat. To gain some sense of normalcy, he packed up his wife and young daughter and headed to the beach. The Popes found peace and rest by the ocean; the simplicity of life by the water began to resurrect the spark of creativity, and he was able to write again.

When it was time to make the record, the "normal" grind of 18-hour days in the studio, locked away from his family, having too much caffeine and too little sleep was out of the question. His family was still too fragile. He decided to record the album at the shore, finding a small, secluded cottage on the Peconic Bay, a rural area of Long Island.

Enlisting the help of longtime friend and collaborator, Paul Hammer, the pair set about the painstaking work of recording - playing all of the instruments, painstakingly building each track layer by layer, as well as mixing and mastering it - by themselves. It was the happiest Pope had ever been while making a record.

Also during the recording process, both of his beloved grandparents passed away within eight days of each other. They were an integral part of his life, offering advice and guidance - several of the songs on Inside Voices commemorate the impact his grandparents had on him.

Witnessing their 60-year marriage showed him that real, lasting love is an action, a choice you make every day - a message carried throughout each of the album's gut-punching tracks. Here, there is no artifice; this is the sound of a man stripped bare, broken down, and then rebuilt. Inside Voices finds Ron at the height of his prowess, a writer speaking with honesty, vulnerability, and ultimately, gratitude.

Inside Voices is available for pre-order HERE; the album will be available digitally and on vinyl, along with a limited edition, cream-colored pressing. Ron Pope is now on tour with Lydia Luce and Caleb Hearn supporting. See below for a full list of dates, and be sure to follow him at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

TOUR DATES:

4/27 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT^

4/28 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO^

4/29 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO^

5/4 - The Hamilton - Washington, DC*

5/5 - World Cafe - Philadelphia, PA*

5/6 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY*

5/7 - City Winery - Boston, MA*

5/19 - Parkway Theater - Minneapolis, MN*

5/20 - Park West - Chicago, IL*

6/2 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA^

6/3 - CMA Theater - Nashville, TN^

9/12 - Tapiola Hall - Helsinki, FI*

9/13 - Parkteatret - Oslo, NO*

9/14 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, SE*

9/16 - Sodra Teatern - Stockholm, SE*

9/17 - Hotel Cecil - Copenhagen, DK*

9/19 - Knust - Hamburg, DE*

9/21 - Badehaus Szimpla - Berlin, DE*

9/22 - Ampere - Munich, DE

9/23 - Artheater - Cologne, DE*

9/24 - Melkweg (Small Hall) - Amsterdam, NL*

9/27 - St George's Hall - Bristol, UK*

9/28 - The Stoller Hall - Manchester, UK*

9/29 - Union Chapel - London, UK*

^ w/ Lydia Luce & Caleb Hearn

*w/ Lydia Luce

Photo credit: Laura E. Partain



What was initially a meeting and subsequent series of jam sessions between Kern Haug and Daniel Meyer, two musicians in the Los Angeles underground noise scene, would eventually manifest as a shared vision to portray the sublimity of the human experience through the vehicle of heavy music.
The nine songs on Every Day Like the Last came from a period where Wye Oak were in flux after a decade-plus of steadily releasing albums and touring. Sonically, the collection represents Wasner and Stack getting back to basics. Balancing the organic and the artificial, using electronics and programming to add new textures.
Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, hard rock giants Motionless In White have shared details of their biggest North American headline run to date, “The Touring The End of the World Tour,” kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests Knocked Loose, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf
Austin-based alternative pop artist Jxckson is uncovering new sonic ground in his upcoming EP release, 'THE DEEP END'. Produced by indie hit-maker Boy Sim (Bentley Robles, ZEE MACHINE, Slayyyter, moistbreezy and Party Nails), the new EP features smash singles ‘DROWNING', ‘SIREN', and 'RADIO SILENCE', which have already amassed over 10,000 streams.

April 26, 2023

Carol Burnett sat down with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show this morning to discuss her upcoming NBC special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. The pair also sang a duet of Burnett's famous sign-off song from The Carol Burnett Show, 'So Long.'
April 26, 2023

What was initially a meeting and subsequent series of jam sessions between Kern Haug and Daniel Meyer, two musicians in the Los Angeles underground noise scene, would eventually manifest as a shared vision to portray the sublimity of the human experience through the vehicle of heavy music.
April 26, 2023

Oprah Winfrey presented a first look at the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple at CinemaCon yesterday. Winfrey was joined by director Blitz Bazawule and stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino. Check out photos from inside the presentation now!
April 26, 2023

Disney has released the new 'Choices' teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid. The teaser features a new look at the characters of Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle, plus more footage of Melissa McCarthy's Ursula and Halle Bailey's Ariel. Watch the new teaser trailer video now!
April 26, 2023

Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker, and the cast of & Juliet appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform 'Since U Been Gone.' Before the performance, Wolfe joined Meyers to introduce the hit musical, which is now running on Broadway. Watch a video of the Broadway cast performing the Kelly Clarkson hit now!
