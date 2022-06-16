Rodney Chrome to Perform at NYC Pride's Annual Youth Pride

Recording artist Rodney Chrome has released the single and video for "To The Money" from his new EP GHETTO POP STAR Vol.1 available now on all music retailers and streaming today via ILL.GLOBAL, a new music incubator program.

The video was directed by Zac Dov Wiesel and filmed in New York City. Says Rodney, "To The Money is a record that I wanted to make for anyone trying to make their dreams happen. Whether you have two dollars in your wallet or $2,000. No matter what place you are in life, we all are just trying to get "To The Money."

The EP is the first release of a 4-part series that will drop throughout 2022 with each volume featuring "To The Money" and "Famous." GHETTO POP STAR Vol.1 follows the release of his debut EP QUEER PRESSURE in 2020 which accummulated over 300,000 streams on all music platforms independently and was featured on Paper Magazine, Fader, Afropunk, and more.

"Being inspired by artists like Missy Elliot and Frank Ocean, my music mixes sounds from the early 2000's with innovative embellishments of what Rodney Chrome hears as the future of music," says Chrome. As a dancer, a lot of my music is inspired by the idea that my sound will influence listeners to get up and move in some form or fashion."

Catch Rodney Chrome's performance at NYC Pride's annual Youth Pride on June 25.

Rodney Chrome knows no boundaries--his genre-defying work seamlessly crosses between R&B, rap, and electronic inspirations, providing an ode to the past while also showing you the sound of the future.Originally from Little Rock Arkansas, Rodney Anderson (Rodney Chrome) is a multifaceted visual artist, dancer and musician.

Growing up as a dancer, being around movement, competition, costumes and music helped Rodney mold his artistic identity. After moving to New York to attend the Clive Davis Institute at NYU, he quickly realized that being the maximum version of himself was not only welcomed, but celebrated, and his journey as a recording artist began.

In 2020 Rodney released his debut EP QUEER PRESSURE which has accumulated over 300,000 streams across all music platforms to date. Upon release his songs "Premium Goods" and "Pulpit" were featured in various weekly round-ups on Fader Magazine and Paper Magazine and he has been praised by fans and peers alike for his artistic vision reflected in his music videos.

In 2021, Chrome did a full length feature on AFROPUNK as well as an exclusive live performance on AFROPUNK's Channel Interference show. In 2021-2022 Chrome also composed and wrote music for an upcoming Disney Plus show, "Growing Up" which highlights the unheard voices of 10 Gen-Z individuals.

Watch the new music video here: