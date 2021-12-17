Roddy Ricch Drops 'LIVE LIFE FAST' Album

GRAMMY® Award-winning and 9x GRAMMY® Award-nominated Roddy Ricch drops his sophomore album LIVE LIFE FAST. It arrives alongside the official "25 million" video, the second visual from LIVE LIFE FAST.

The album's cinematic trailer dropped last week, directed by child. Ricch celebrated the second anniversary of his two-time RIAA-certified platinum debut album PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL with official RIAA diamond certification of "The Box."

This year, Ricch released his summertime hit "Late At Night," whose official visual was co-directed by Roddy Ricch and Julien Christian Lutz (pka Director X) and features Karrueche. Ricch won Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Song of the Year for "The Box" at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Ricch collected seven nominations for the awards including Hip-Hop Artist, Hip-Hop Song of the Year ("High Fashion," "The Box" and "Rockstar"), New Hip-Hop Artist, Song of the Year ("Rockstar"), and Male Artist of the Year. Further, he was nominated at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards for Song of the Year ("Late At Night") and Best Featured Verse ("Lemonade Remix" by Internet Money ft. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch).

Praised by Pitchfork as "the West Coast's premier melodic storyteller," Compton-based MC Roddy Ricch collected six nominations during the 63rd GRAMMY® Awards (including Record of the Year ("Rockstar" by DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch), Song of the Year ("The Box"), and Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for both "Rockstar" and "The Box"). Ricch joined DaBaby onstage at the GRAMMY's for an operatic performance of "Rockstar" and closed the show with an iconic performance medley of "The Box" and his new track "Heartless."

The 62nd GRAMMY® Awards saw Ricch's first win for Best Rap Performance ("Racks In The Middle" by Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy), with two nominations for Best Rap Song ("Racks In The Middle" and "Ballin'" by Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch). After performing at the 2020 BET Awards, Ricch came home as the winner of Best New Artist and Album of the Year while also winning Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album at the 2020 American Music Awards. At the 2020 Apple Music Awards, Ricch won Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year. Billboard named him 2020's Top New Artist, Forbes included him in their 30 Under 30 Class of 2021, and he was named Variety's Breakthrough Artist of the Year in their annual Hitmakers issue.

He topped off a banner year with notable inclusions in FADER's 50 Best Albums of 2020, Pitchfork's 100 Best Songs of 2020, Billboard's 100 Best Songs of 2020, Complex's 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s and more. He made his late-night debut in 2019 with back-to-back performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and wrapped 2020 on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

His major label debut album, PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL, made an explosive chart debut upon its December 2019 release, arriving at #1 on Billboard 200 while also topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums. Roddy dominated the charts on all fronts as he maintained both the #1 song and #1 album in the country for three non-consecutive weeks. PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTI SOCIAL hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart for four nonconsecutive weeks.

The album is 2x certified platinum, with 9 singles RIAA certified: "High Fashion" 2x platinum, "Tip Toe" platinum, "Start Wit Me" platinum, "Big Stepper" gold, "Peta" gold, "Boom Boom Room" gold, "Perfect Time" gold and "War Baby" gold. His breakout single "The Box" is diamond certified with over 1 billion US streams to date. The single ruled at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 consecutive weeks and made a mark on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. Ricch scored a second #1 song on the charts with his feature on DaBaby's hit single "Rockstar," replacing himself as #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to the new album here: