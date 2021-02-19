Rocket Songs Hires New Director of Content Acquisition, Jody Friedman

Online song marketplace and licensing platform, Rocket Songs, welcomes music supervisor, songwriter and producer Jody Aaron Friedman as its new Director of Content Acquisition. Boasting an extensive collaboration network of music industry leaders as well as his own songwriting and music producing experience, Friedman is excited to further Rocket Songs' mission to be the go-to marketplace for original, professionally written songs ready for performing artists to license and record.

"Rocket Songs brings a fresh, unique approach to getting songs covered by artists, singers and producers that otherwise would have never known those songs existed," said Friedman. "Joining the Rocket Songs team was a no brainer and I'm looking forward to sharing their groundbreaking monetization opportunity with my colleagues and watching Rocket Songs lift off."

A member of the Guild of Music Supervisors, Friedman has an expansive resume, covering music publishing, music supervision, songwriting and performance. He began his music publishing career while working as an Audio Operator at CNN in Atlanta, when he composed the all points bulletin theme song for the TV show "Nancy Grace."

From there his career expanded into several different areas, all of them rooted in music. He is the founder of LicenseYourMusic.com, which helps rising artists learn the ropes on getting their music licensed. He is also the owner/co-founder of HD Music Now and Collaborate Music, which create and license music and sound effects for major film studios, advertising agencies, trailer houses, and television networks. His music supervision projects include "Won't You Be My Neighbor" (Focus Features) and "They'll Love Me When I'm Dead" (Netflix) as well as writing and producing music for ads and trailers like "Picard" (CBS), "Big Sky" (ABC), "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu), and "Fantasy Island" (Sony).

Friedman is also a songwriter and recording artist himself, with a number of successful EPs and singles, including his most recent 2018 single, "My Sweet Home," which was co-produced with GRAMMY award winner, Sean O'Brien.

The team at Rocket Songs are impressed with Friedman's expertise and eye for quality, and are thrilled to get him started. "It has been a genuine pleasure getting to know more about Jody, and we are excited to welcome him to the team," said Jonathan Stone, Co-Founder, President and Creative Director of Rocket Songs. "John [Cesario, Rocket Songs CEO] and I know that his talent and experience will only make our quality catalog stronger, as we seek to build on a vision of leading the online original music market, making it easier for artists to find and license professionally written and recorded songs."