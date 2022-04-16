Rockers The Dodies to Premiere 'Floating in Limbo' Record

Garage Rock duo, THE DODIES, went into the studio in August 2021 to record their second album Floating in Limbo in Ireland, co-produced by Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal. The album is set to be released on April 20, 2022. The first single off the album, "No Silver Lining", was featured on Spotify's All New Rock playlist, and was followed by a humorous TikTok-themed music video.

"Having experienced the work dynamics with Bumblefoot before with our first record, making Floating in Limbo together was a natural step. The pandemic forced us to be creative and meet halfway between the states and Israel, in the Irish countryside, which turned out to be perfect. We were able to free our minds, with the right amount of studio time that allowed us to push our two-piece sound to new territories, but also kept us focused. We never sounded more live and bigger, yet so intimate and honest" says Ran Aronson.

THE DODIES are a young garage rock duo from the southern desert of Israel. Yoni Avittan fronts the band as lead vocalist and guitarist, as Ran Aronson sings backing vocals while simultaneously playing bass lines on keyboard with one hand and playing the entire drum kit with the other.

In February 2020, THE DODIES premiered their whimsical video for single "Boiling Point" from their debut album It's One Hell of a Ride. The album was produced by THE DODIES and co-producer Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (Sons Of Apollo / ex-Guns N' Roses).

In July 2020, THE DODIES released their imaginative video for single "Alien" . Its animation was made independently by the band, featuring Yoni's original drawings that were specifically made to envision the song's energy.

THE DODIES songs jump head-first into depression, alienation and rage, contrasted by hooky riffs and catchy melodies. They're a band that puts high importance on artistic integrity and uncompromising authenticity, always giving their full spirit in the studio and on stage.

"I was called in to co-produce a demo they were recording at a studio in Texas, end of 2018. I was blown away - great songwriters, performers, and lots of personality. Yoni (guitars/vocals) is a poetic uncompromising artist. Ran (drums/keys/backing vocals) plays the entire kit with his right arm while simultaneously playing bass on a synth with his left hand, and singing backing vocals, and does it effortlessly. Together they're a sight to be seen" says Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal.

Thal adds, "They put very high importance on integrity, everything being authentic in expressing who they are, I respect that a lot. My role was to make that happen. For the first album It's One Hell of a Ride, I flew out to them to record the full album. For this new album Floating in Limbo, we spent two weeks recording at Wildwater Studios in Donegal Ireland. We do it with no click track, no re-amping, no drum triggers, no auto-tune - just the two of them playing together, capturing the spirit and the real sound in just a first or second take. We worked as a team the following months mixing, tweaking, obsessing over details until it was ready. I can truly say, I can't remember the last time I've felt so much heart and had so much fun producing a band, I want to see these guys go on to have a great future, and am grateful to be here at the start of it all."

The Dodies are:

Yoni Avittan - Singer / Guitarist

Ran Aronson - Drummer / Synth Bassist / Backing Vocalist

