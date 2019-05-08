Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters Announce North American Tour

Robert Plant has announced a series of North American dates. The tour - which once again sees him accompanied by The Sensational Space Shifters - begins September 13 at the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival in Fredericton, NB, with headlining dates starting September 17 at The Mann Center in Philadelphia, PA with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Headlining and festival dates then continue through September and into October, culminating October 3 at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, OR.

Public on-sale for the Salt Lake City engagement is Friday, May 10th at 10am. Tickets available for the Salt Lake City engagement online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, calling 801-355-2787 or visiting the Eccles Theater Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm & Sat 10am-2pm). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Local pre-sales follow on Thursday, May 9 at 10 am MST. All presales conclude Thursday, May 9 at 10 pm MST. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, May 10 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.robertplant.com.

In addition, Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters will appear at a number of upcoming North American festivals, including among others: Fredericton, NB's Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival (September 13), Indianapolis, IN's Outlaw Music Festival (September 20), and Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond Festival (September 21).

Plant's internationally acclaimed latest album, Carry Fire, is available via Nonesuch/Warner Bros. at all digital music retailers and streaming services, as well as via www.robertplant.com. Rolling Stone named the album among the "50 Best Albums of 2017," writing, "With a title that evokes primal discovery and heroic burden, Carry Fire finds Plant nuancing the mystic stomp of yore for darkening times...It proves that Plant's athletic power, like his musical idealism, burns undiminished."

2018 saw Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters draw ecstatic critical acclaim at each and every stop of the epic Carry Fire world tour. Brooklyn Vegan declared Plant to be "ageless and ever-evolving," adding, "Plant's legendary pipes are still capable of scaling heights, and the Sensational Space Shifters are an impressive collection of multi-instrumentalists more than capable of living up to one of rock's most enduring legacies." "Using Americana blues as its foundation, (Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters) were a combined force of musical contradictions that they blended into a unified and glorious force of nature," wrote The Aquarian Weekly. "Sporting a boyish grin, Plant delighted in challenging the crowd to take on the Space Shifters dynamic flow of its arrangements like a rock 'n' roll shaman." Uproxx simply declared Plant to be "the greatest singer in rock and roll history, filling the atmosphere in each space with his iconic voice, a little deeper in register than it once was perhaps, but no less powerful or engrossing. His innate understanding of dynamics and control defy comprehension. He oozes charisma, dashing off jokes in between song, while cradling and sashaying his mic stand like a newfound lover... While the mane might be a little grayer than it used to be, this lion can still roar with the best of them." "One of the great frontmen in rock and roll history, Plant commands the stage with a youthful exuberance, twirling the mic stand and working the crowd into a frenzy," raved Forbes, noting, "Robert Plant has consistently tried new things, nostalgia be damned...Things are far more interesting when he follows his muse wherever it leads."

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT ROBERTPLANT.COM AND NONESUCH.COM





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You