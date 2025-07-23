Rob49 Details First-Ever Solo Headlining Tour Kicking Off This October

Tickets for Let Me Fly Tour go on sale July 25, 2025.
Hip-hop artist Rob49 has announced his debut solo headlining tour, “Let Me Fly Tour,” launching this Fall. The run follows the release of his smash single “W1THELLY” and the critically praised album Let Me Fly. A special tour pre-sale is available today only HERE. Tickets for Let Me Fly Tour go on sale July 25, 2025 HERE.
Following his involvement with Lil Baby’s 2025 national tour, selling out the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans for Vulture Weekend, and co-headlining a tour with Skilla Baby, Rob49 will hit the road for with Let Me Fly Tour. The 17-city experience kicks off October 28 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Opening acts will be announced soon.
Tue 10/28 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
Thu 10/30 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham
Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft
Tue 11/4 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
Wed 11/5 – New York, NY – Racket NYC
Fri 11/7 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
Sat 11/8 – Cleveland, OH – Roxy's @ Mahall's
Sun 11/9 – Columbus, OH – The Forum
Wed 11/12 – Detroit, MI – El Club
Thu 11/13 – Chicago, IL – Outset
Fri 11/14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
Sun 11/16 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Other Side
Wed 11/19 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy Theatre
Thu 11/20 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater
Sat 11/22 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall
Sun 11/23 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory
Tue 11/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs
Photo credit: Sam Cones
Videos