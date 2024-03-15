Rob Eberle Releases Remarkable Single 'Half Of You'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prolific young Singer/Songwriter/Producer Rob Eberle drops a new single "Half of You", now available on Spotify and all the major music services.

"Half of You" is a poignant song that delves into the complexities of a one-sided relationship. Through haunting melodies and soul-stirring lyrics, Eberle captures the emotional journey of unrequited love, and the toll it takes on the one who yearns for reciprocation. The song paints a vivid picture of the narrator's internal struggles, as he grapples with the silence that echoes in the absence of mutual affection.

This track is perfect for playing during those sunny drives with the windows rolled down, particularly during the bridge section of the song. "Half of You" is also the kind of song you find yourself playing alone in your room at night right after experiencing a devastating breakup, yearning for the person you've lost. It creates a poignant atmosphere, immersing you in the raw emotions conveyed through its melancholic melody and introspective lyrics.

With each note, "half of you" invites listeners to empathize with the bittersweet emotions of longing heartache, and the enduring hope that love may one day find its way back. The lyrics and vocals make this song a compelling exploration of the universal theme of unrequited love.

Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer, songwriter, and producer, originally from Long Island, NY. What sets Rob apart is his extraordinary talent for capturing both his own life experiences and those of others through his music. He is the creative force behind all his songs, crafting both lyrics and melodies and collaborating with various producers to infuse each track with unique moments. Eberle's songs serve as windows into the stories and moments of his life and the lives of those around him. Influenced by a diverse array of artists ranging from FINNEAS, Elliott Smith, Billie Eilish, Jeremy Zucker, Olivia Rodrigo, all the way to Alexander 23, Eberle has carved out his own genre-bending niche in the realm of darker alternative pop-rock.

Rob Eberle is not just a singer but also a multi-instrumentalist, proficient in guitar, piano, ukulele, bass, and even drums, which he's recently taken up. His journey as a songwriter began at the tender age of 12, nurtured within a musical family. At 8, he received his first left-handed guitar, a gift that ignited his lifelong passion for music.

During the challenging period of the pandemic, Rob turned his focus to music, teaching himself production and piano while navigating the uncertainty of quarantine. In the past year, his music journey has taken him to remarkable places. He had an opportunity to play at SXSW in Austin, Texas, where he showcased his talent, played ACL (Austin City Limits) in October of '23, celebrated his first-ever sold-out headline show in the heart of Manhattan, and Is currently working with Coca-Cola to produce exclusive content.