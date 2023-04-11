Rival Sons Announce UK & EU 'Darkfighter' Tour

Rival Sons have announced their long-awaited return to the UK & EUROPE this autumn taking their two forthcoming new albums, DARKFIGHTER and LIGHTBRINGER on the road, across Europe for a 30-date run.

DARKFIGHTER, is set to arrive worldwide June 2nd 2023 and is available for pre-order / pre-save now [album art / track-listing below].

The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated band, known for their electrifying, well-honed live shows, will be kicking the tour off in Camden, London at the Roundhouse on Friday 13th October, just across the road from where they played their first ever European show, 12 years ago. The tour then runs through the UK, including a date at the infamous Barrowlands in Glasgow, then continuing with multiple dates in France, Germany, Poland, and Scandinavia.

Scott Holiday (guitarist) comments: "Dear friends on the other side of the pond, DARKFIGHTER is coming for you! AND LIGHTBRINGER is coming for you too!

We're finally able to come back to you and bring you NEW music!

Music that has been firmly situated in our hearts. Nothing makes me happier than to think about experiencing these albums together and making them into something entirely new and different every night. Let's make something symbiotic, alive, that we'll want to remember forever!"

The tour dates will go on public sale here on Friday 14th April and will be accompanied by Meet & Greets where possible (available through the Rival Sons app https://www.rivalsonsapp.com/ ) With pre-sale available Thursday 13th April.

Full UK/ European tour dates below.

Rival Sons DARKFIGHTER / LIGHTBRINGER UK/EU TOUR:

October 13, 2023 - London Roundhouse, UK

October 14, 2023 - NX - Newcastle, UK

October 16, 2023 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom, UK

October 17, 2023 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

October 18, 2023 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

October 20, 2023 - Cambridge Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK

October 21, 2023 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

October 22, 2023 - O2 Guildhall - Southampton, UK

October 24, 2023 - La Carrière - Nantes, France

October 25, 2023 - Le Radiant - Lyon, France

October 27, 2023 - L'Olympia - Paris, France

October 28, 2023 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland

October 29, 2023 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

October 31, 2023 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

November 1, 2023 - X-TRA - Zurich, Switzerland

November 2, 2023 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany

November 4, 2023 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

November 5, 2023 - Klub Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

November 6, 2023 - Music Club B17 - Poznan, Poland

November 8, 2023 - Huxleys - Berlin, Germany

November 9, 2023 - Melkweg Max - Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 10, 2023 - Kantine - Cologne, Germany

November 12, 2023 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

November 13, 2023 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

November 14, 2023 - The Grey Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark

November 16, 2023 - Forum Scene - Bergen, Norway

November 17, 2023 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

November 18, 2023 - B-K - Stockholm, Sweden

November 20, 2023 - House of Culture - Helsinki, Finland

November 21, 2023 - Tampere Hall - Tampere, Finland

ABOUT RIVAL SONS:

Rival Sons play rock 'n' roll in its purest form without apology or pretence. Instead, they simply plug in, turn up, and rip on a path of their own. Along the way, they've architected a critically acclaimed catalogue, including PRESSURE & TIME (2011), HEAD DOWN (2012), GREAT WESTERN VALKYRIE (2014), HOLLOW BONES (2016), and FERAL ROOTS (2019).

Highlighted by the chart-topping lead single, "Do Your Worst," the latter album stands tall as a creative and critical high watermark for Rival Sons, scoring a GRAMMY® Award nomination for "Best Rock Album," with the standout track, "Too Bad" receiving a nod in the "Best Rock Performance" category. In addition, the album's lead single, "Do Your Worst," proved the band's biggest hit to date, ascending to #1 at Rock radio outlets nationwide while tallying north of 60M streams and counting.