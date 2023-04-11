Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rival Sons Announce UK & EU 'Darkfighter' Tour

The tour dates will go on public sale on Friday 14th April.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Rival Sons have announced their long-awaited return to the UK & EUROPE this autumn taking their two forthcoming new albums, DARKFIGHTER and LIGHTBRINGER on the road, across Europe for a 30-date run.

DARKFIGHTER, is set to arrive worldwide June 2nd 2023 and is available for pre-order / pre-save now [album art / track-listing below].

The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated band, known for their electrifying, well-honed live shows, will be kicking the tour off in Camden, London at the Roundhouse on Friday 13th October, just across the road from where they played their first ever European show, 12 years ago. The tour then runs through the UK, including a date at the infamous Barrowlands in Glasgow, then continuing with multiple dates in France, Germany, Poland, and Scandinavia.

Scott Holiday (guitarist) comments: "Dear friends on the other side of the pond, DARKFIGHTER is coming for you! AND LIGHTBRINGER is coming for you too!
We're finally able to come back to you and bring you NEW music!

Music that has been firmly situated in our hearts. Nothing makes me happier than to think about experiencing these albums together and making them into something entirely new and different every night. Let's make something symbiotic, alive, that we'll want to remember forever!"

The tour dates will go on public sale here on Friday 14th April and will be accompanied by Meet & Greets where possible (available through the Rival Sons app https://www.rivalsonsapp.com/ ) With pre-sale available Thursday 13th April.

Full UK/ European tour dates below.

Rival Sons DARKFIGHTER / LIGHTBRINGER UK/EU TOUR:

October 13, 2023 - London Roundhouse, UK
October 14, 2023 - NX - Newcastle, UK
October 16, 2023 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom, UK
October 17, 2023 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
October 18, 2023 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK
October 20, 2023 - Cambridge Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK
October 21, 2023 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK
October 22, 2023 - O2 Guildhall - Southampton, UK
October 24, 2023 - La Carrière - Nantes, France
October 25, 2023 - Le Radiant - Lyon, France
October 27, 2023 - L'Olympia - Paris, France
October 28, 2023 - Les Docks - Lausanne, Switzerland
October 29, 2023 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy
October 31, 2023 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria
November 1, 2023 - X-TRA - Zurich, Switzerland
November 2, 2023 - Theaterfabrik - Munich, Germany
November 4, 2023 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic
November 5, 2023 - Klub Stodola - Warsaw, Poland
November 6, 2023 - Music Club B17 - Poznan, Poland
November 8, 2023 - Huxleys - Berlin, Germany
November 9, 2023 - Melkweg Max - Amsterdam, Netherlands
November 10, 2023 - Kantine - Cologne, Germany
November 12, 2023 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium
November 13, 2023 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany
November 14, 2023 - The Grey Hall - Copenhagen, Denmark
November 16, 2023 - Forum Scene - Bergen, Norway
November 17, 2023 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
November 18, 2023 - B-K - Stockholm, Sweden
November 20, 2023 - House of Culture - Helsinki, Finland
November 21, 2023 - Tampere Hall - Tampere, Finland

ABOUT RIVAL SONS:

Rival Sons play rock 'n' roll in its purest form without apology or pretence. Instead, they simply plug in, turn up, and rip on a path of their own. Along the way, they've architected a critically acclaimed catalogue, including PRESSURE & TIME (2011), HEAD DOWN (2012), GREAT WESTERN VALKYRIE (2014), HOLLOW BONES (2016), and FERAL ROOTS (2019).

Highlighted by the chart-topping lead single, "Do Your Worst," the latter album stands tall as a creative and critical high watermark for Rival Sons, scoring a GRAMMY® Award nomination for "Best Rock Album," with the standout track, "Too Bad" receiving a nod in the "Best Rock Performance" category. In addition, the album's lead single, "Do Your Worst," proved the band's biggest hit to date, ascending to #1 at Rock radio outlets nationwide while tallying north of 60M streams and counting.



