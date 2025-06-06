Rita Ora Drops New Single 'Heat' Ahead of World Pride Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rita Ora turns up the temperature with the release of her hotly anticipated new single “Heat,” arriving on the same day as her performance at the World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C.

Produced by Peter Thomas (P!nk, Selena Gomez, Teddy Swims), who co-wrote the song alongside Leland, Michael Matosic, and Troye Sivan, “Heat” is bold, playful, and filled with sun-soaked energy. Check out the track below.

Ora first gave fans a taste of “Heat” on stage in Miami while supporting Kylie Minogue on the US leg of her Tension tour — and it’s already set to become a standout in her live set, with a sizzling appearance lined up at Capital’s Summertime Ball on June 15th in London.

Rita Ora’s multi-platinum music career has won her commercial and critical acclaim with 13 UK Top 10 singles and four UK Number One singles. In the UK she was among the first to receive a BRIT Billion award after surpassing the landmark of one billion career UK streams. While in the US, her acclaimed singles and star-studded collaborations have earned her a #3 Billboard Hot 100 song, 7 Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart, 5 of which reached #1, and 6 Top 20 singles on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart. Rita’s most recent studio album, You & I, (released in 2023) landed the coveted #1 spot on the UK Official Independent Albums Chart and was the highest new entry from a female act in the UK Official Albums Chart (debuting at #6).

About Rita Ora

You & I follows previous releases: Bang, a collaboration EP with GRAMMY-winning DJ and producer Imanbek; Phoenix, which has amassed over four billion streams and spawned four platinum singles; and Ora, her certified platinum debut album, which entered at #1 on the UK charts. Rita’s acclaimed singles and star-studded collaborations have earned her seven Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs Chart, five of which reached #1, six Top 20 singles on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart, and a #3 Billboard Hot 100 song.

As a multi-talented industry leader across TV, culture and fashion, with brand partnerships in key sectors, Rita has continuously expanded her personal brand to new heights. In 2024, Rita launched the performance-led haircare brand TYPEBEA alongside Anna Lahey, and the year before, she partnered with Primark to launch her first collection as part of a global multiseason collaboration, bringing together her creative vision with her long-term love of the brand. Her film and television credits include starring in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Detective Pikachu, Twist, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, and Descendants: The Rise of Red, which broke records and became Disney Branded Television’s most-viewed Disney Channel Original Movie premiere ever on Disney+ by amassing nearly seven million views within its first three days of streaming. Rita’s additional TV credits include co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and the MTV EMAs, serving as a panelist on The Masked Singer U.S. and U.K., and a judge on The Voice Australia. Rita will soon appear in the upcoming films He Bled Neon, Voltron, and the recently announced Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.

Photo Credit: James Mountford

