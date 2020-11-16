Rising Pop-Country Star Alexandra Kay Celebrates 1M Followers on TikTok

Kay has been rising up the ranks on the digital platform.

Rising pop-country artist and digital star Alexandra Kay has surpassed over 1 Million followers on TikTok this weekend. Kay has been rising up the ranks on the digital platform since her cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" went viral last fall.

"I joined TikTok with a goal of staying true to who I am and sharing my journey of being an independent artist," shares Kay on diving into this digital creative space. " I honestly didn't know where it would take me. I'm so happy that my music has connected with over a million people and for all the doors it's opened for me. Crazy to think we're just getting started. "

Growing up about 40 minutes from St. Louis Missouri in Waterloo, IL, Alexandra began writing songs at the age of 15 as a way to cope with being a teenager, first loves and finding herself. Most recently, she was featured on the Netflix music reality series Westside and is a new member of Nashville-based TikTok group The 615 House.

Fans will be able to join Alexandra Kay and fellow country newcomer Thomas Mac for a very special live stream on Friday, December 4th at 5:00pm PT /8:00pm ET. Tickets for the Hard Candy Christmas Special are on sale now at https://livefrom.events/alexandrakay/.

Last week, Kay teamed up with Logan Mize for the release of "Grew Apart." The track shows two lovers each struggling to cope with their post-breakup emotions, taking the high road as a means to put off the pain.

The original version of the track has garnered more than 14 million streams and can be found on more than 15 editorial playlists. Penned by Donovan Woods, Travis Wood and Logan Wall, "Grew Apart" was produced by Daniel Agee (Jessie James Decker, HBO's Big Little Lies). Kay's addition to the track offers a new perspective on "Grew Apart," allowing listeners to hear the other side of the story in the breakup.

View More Music Stories Related Articles