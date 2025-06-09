Rising Indie-Folk Artist Hunter Metts Sets Debut U.S. Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Up-and-coming indie-folk artist/songwriter/producer Hunter Metts has announced his debut U.S. headline tour. Kicking off on October 28 in Minneapolis, the 10-date "a crater wide tour" continues through November 11 in Portland, ME. All tickets go on sale June 13 at 10 a.m. local time at huntermetts.org — see below for the full list of tour dates and venues.

Fresh off a North American tour as support for multi-platinum singer/songwriter James Bay, Metts will launch his debut headline run with a series of recently announced European/U.K. dates in September and October. With stops in major cities like Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, a crater wide tour will find Metts taking the stage at legendary venues like New York City’s Mercury Lounge.

Last week, Metts took to social media to announce his new single, “Blue Ridge Run,” will be released soon. “I can’t wait for yall to hear it. I still remember going the Blue Ridge Mountains growing up - it changed my relationship with nature. To this day I make the drive out there more than I’d like to admit.” Pre-save “Blue Ridge Run” HERE.

Metts first rose to fame with his viral hit “Weathervane” —a November 2024 release that landed on nearly every viral chart across the globe, amassing nearly 43 million streams to date. A prime showcase for his open-hearted songwriting, beautifully nuanced sound, and warmly enchanting vocal work, “Weathervane” premiered soon after the arrival of his debut EP Monochrome: a six-song project exploring the many forms and dimensions of love. With new music due out soon, Metts recently followed “Weathervane” with “Abilene,” a soul-stirring ballad inspired by the small Texas city where his grandfather was adopted.

Born into a musical family in Nashville, Metts began playing instruments at a young age and soon discovered a deep passion for avant-folk artists like Bon Iver and Fleet Foxes. With his main inspirations also including the atmospheric Americana of Gregory Alan Isakov, he spent several years in the workforce as a coder but soon felt called to fully devote himself to music. After delivering his debut single “The River” in 2021, Metts quit his day job to pursue music full-time in 2023.

Tour Dates

October 28 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry

October 30 Chicago, IL Schubas Tavern

November 1 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi

November 2 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

November 4 Washington, DC Pearl Street Warehouse

November 5 Philadelphia, PA MilkBoy Philadelphia

November 7 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

November 8 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

November 10 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

November 11 Portland, ME Portland House of Music

Photo Credit: Kole Purdy

