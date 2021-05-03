Rising Country Star Thomas Fountain Releases New Honky Tonk Single 'It Don't Matter'

On April 23rd, 2021, up-and-coming country sensation Thomas Fountain released "It Don't Matter" debuting on "Best New Songs" Apple Music Country Playlist. The single marks the Georgia native's first release of 2021. It premiered exclusively with Pro Country this past Wednesday. The song is now available on all digital download and streaming platforms.

Thomas Fountain has never felt freer cracking open a cold one. Trading in date time with the lady for a night at the honky tonk doesn't sound like such a bad thing in "It Don't Matter." Fountain isn't afraid to party through the hard times in life and talk about it in his music. The prominent, trebly country twang and driving beat make it obvious that Fountain is by no means shedding tears over his return to bachelordom. With his contagious happy-go-lucky attitude, it's all but guaranteed that you'll be guzzling down a beer and singing along with him! Because the raw, brutally honest lyrics are conveyed in such a breezy, care-free manner, Thomas Fountain's new single will have you raising your glass in a toast to the single life in no time.

Thomas Fountain's journey through life has proven to be a fountain of inspiration for raw and honest songs. The Peach State native has quickly developed a reputation for writing and singing timeless truths, building believers one performance at a time. With his rugged, raspy, passionate delivery, Fountain brings a live show that will undoubtedly move fans to their feet every time.

Thomas was born and raised in the mountains of North Georgia. The music that inspired him as a young songwriter is well-rooted in the past. However, he has taken those vintage influences and blended them with a distinct modern sound. "Float," the lead single off Thomas' debut self-titled EP, rapidly garnered recognition from both terrestrial and digital radio. Thomas earned the titles of Male Artist of the Year and Overall Artist of the Year at the 2014 Georgia Country Awards. Not long afterwards, he released his next single, "Just Like You." The success of both songs caught the attention of NBC's "Atlanta and Company" and Jezebel Magazine. In November 2016, Thomas put out "Sometimes God Whispers." Its release would ultimately lead to him being the voted the No. 1 upcoming local artist on radio station 94.9 The Bull's Backyard Country series.

With fans in every city, Thomas and his band have established a national presence. Over the past few years, Thomas has shared some of the biggest stages with acts like Chris Stapleton, Charlie Daniels, Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam, Brett Young, Kellie Pickler, LOCASH and more. He looks forward to getting back on the road soon!