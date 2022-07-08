Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rising Artist RYANN Debuts New Song 'Spilling'

The new track comes as RYANN gears up to release a new body of work later this year.

Jul. 8, 2022  

"Spilling," the new song from rising artist RYANN, premieres today. The new track comes as RYANN gears up to release a new body of work later this year.

"I find it pretty challenging to write love songs, but I was very in love when I wrote this one and it seemed like a good time to give it a go," recalls RYANN. "'Spilling' is about wanting to stay in the beginning-of-a-relationship bubble for as long as possible. In this relationship, I think we both started to see reasons why it wouldn't work out pretty quickly. So, in a way it's also about avoiding the sad truth that something might not work out no matter how badly you want it to. I guess I'm still waiting to write the flowers in your hair, hearts in your eyes, straight forward love songs after all."

RYANN is also slated to open for singer/songwriter Sawyer on July 21 at Los Angeles' The Echo. Further U.S. tour dates to be announced soon, as well.

Born in New York City, RYANN began making a name for herself as a songwriter-on tracks like Tate McRae's "feel like s" as well as Noah Cyrus and PJ Harding's "The Worst of You"-while nurturing her own musical pursuits on the side.

RYANN released her debut EP Emotions on Rollerskates last fall while her previously released tracks "Rollerskates," "One Minute," "Andrew" and a cover of Post Malone's "Circles" have seen both critical and commercial success. With only one EP and a few features out, she has already accumulated over 12 million streams, with 3.5 million listeners on Spotify alone. RYANN recently debuted her song "Last Call" in April to early praise.

RYANN's continued songwriting accolades include her co-write on McRae's Triple Platinum single "you broke me first," which has over 1.2 billion streams and counting. Most recently, she co-wrote Cyrus' new single "Ready to Go" from her upcoming album. RYANN also has forthcoming collaborations with Nessa Barrett, Elah Hale, Yuna, Adam Melchor and more.

Listen to the new single here:

