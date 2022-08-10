Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rising Artist Ber Debuts New Song 'Superspreader'

Rising Artist Ber Debuts New Song 'Superspreader'

The track was released alongside an accompanying self-directed lyric video.

Aug. 10, 2022  

"Superspreader," the new song from rising artist Ber, premieres today alongside an accompanying self-directed lyric video. Co-produced by Now Now and Hot Dennis, the new track comes as Ber gears up to release additional music this year.

Ber explains, "'Superspreader' is a time capsule for the anger, frustration and hurt I felt after being ghosted in the midst of an abrupt move home to Minnesota from London in 2021. It truly is a long story, but this song pulls me back into a time where I was living in a basement, working two part time jobs, trying to distract myself from my heartbreak with work and internet dating, and ultimately looking for any remnants of my past in anyone new I'd meet, desperate for closure but also anxious to move on."

Additionally, Ber is slated to tour with breakout singer/songwriter Sigrid this fall. The run of dates kicks off on September 25 at New York's Terminal 5 and includes performances at Los Angeles' The Novo, DC's Lincoln Theatre, Denver's Ogden Theatre, Chicago's Park West and more. The full tour routing can be found below.
Originally hailing from Bemidji, Minnesota, Ber spent most of her early adult life residing in

the U.K. before moving back home in 2021 where she lived in her uncle's basement. During this unexpected transition Ber began to create her debut EP, And I'm Still Thinking About That, remotely while collaborating with the likes of Sfven, Hazel English and Hot Dennis.

Upon its release the lead single "Meant To Be" immediately went viral and has since amassed over 50 million streams globally. Having been praised for her heartfelt songwriting and angelic vocals, Ber has garnered support from Zane Lowe as well as Travis Mills and received early support on BBC Radio 1 and Triple A Radio. Ber made her debut performance at SXSW this year as well as Wisconsin's Summerfest and played alongside Tom Odell, JP Saxe, Holly Humberstone and Maisy Peters.

Watch the new lyric video here:

BER TOUR DATES

September 25-New York, NY- Terminal 5*
September 28- Washington, DC-The Lincoln Theatre*
September 29-Philadelphia, PA-Theatre of Living Arts*
September 30-Boston, MA- House of Blues*
October 2-Toronto, ON-Rebel*
October 3-Detroit, MI-Majestic Theatre*
October 5-Chicago, IL-Park West*
October 6-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue*
October 8-Denver, CO-Ogden Theatre*
October 11-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater*
October 12-Los Angeles, CA-The Novo*
October 13-San Diego, CA-Music Box*
*with Sigrid




