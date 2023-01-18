Rising Artist Ber Confirms Halfway Across America Tour This Spring

Ber confirms her upcoming headline Halfway Across America Tour this spring in select U.S. cities. Kicking off March 15 in Chicago, the tour includes stops at New York City's Mercury Lounge, D.C.'s Songbyrd and Philadelphia's PhilaMOCA as well as a hometown show at Minneapolis' 7th Street Entry. See below for full tour routing.

In conjunction with the tour announcement, Ber unveils a new video for her song "Your Internet Sucks," directed by Sawyer Brice and filmed in Minneapolis. Of the track, Ber states, "'Your Internet Sucks' is an ode to the boy who broke my heart. I don't wish him the worst, but I do wish him minor inconveniences. For example, when he's playing Fortnite, I hope his internet sucks."

Ber's previously released songs "Your Internet Sucks," "Halfway," "Boys Who Kiss You In Their Car" and "Superspreader" will all appear on her forthcoming EP, Halfway, which is set for release on February 17. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. Fans can pre-save Halfway HERE.

"I wrote this 6-song EP about not being over a boy that ghosted me (but really trying to be)," Ber recalls. "They all come from that funny and uncomfortable place in between heartbreak/happy and paint a picture of how I felt when I finally felt like I was Halfway through my breakup."

Originally hailing from Bemidji, Minnesota, Ber spent most of her early adult life residing in the U.K. before moving back home in 2021 where she lived in her uncle's basement. During this unexpected transition, Ber began to create her debut EP, And I'm Still Thinking About That, remotely while collaborating with the likes of Sfven, Hazel English and Hot Dennis. Upon its release, the lead single, "Meant To Be," immediately went viral and has since amassed over 70 million streams globally.

Having been praised for her heartfelt songwriting and angelic vocals, Ber has garnered support from Zane Lowe as well as Travis Mills and received early support on BBC Radio 1 and Triple A Radio. Ber made her debut performance at SXSW last year as well as Wisconsin's Summerfest and played alongside Sigrid, Tom Odell, JP Saxe, Holly Humberstone and Maisie Peters.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

March 15-Chicago, IL-Schubas Tavern

March 17-Montreal, QC-Bar Le Ritz

March 19-Washington, DC-Songbyrd

March 21-Philadelphia, PA-PhilaMOCA

March 22-New York, NY-Mercury Lounge

March 28-Toronto, ON-The Drake Underground

March 31-Minneapolis, MN-7th Street Entry

May 6-Glasglow, UK-The Road to the Great Escape

May 8-Dublin, IE-The Road to the Great Escape