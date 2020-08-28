Riot Ten & Whales Drop 'Save You (Feat. Megan Stokes)' Remix Package

'Save You' is one of the singles from Riot Ten’s recent HYPE OR DIE: EMERGENCE EP

Riot Ten & Whales' heavy-hitting collaboration "Save You (feat. Megan Stokes)" receives a bass-laden remix package compliments of Kompany, Ace Aura and AFK. The bundle is rounded out with Riot Ten's official "Save You" VIP mix, twisting the melodic single into a menacing thrasher.

Listen HERE!

"Save You" is one of the standout singles from Riot Ten's recent Hype or Die: Emergence EP, released June 2020 via Dim Mak. His first multi-track release of the year, Hype or Die: Emergence presents a mature palette of sounds, blending future bass, hardstyle and Latin instrumentation amongst his signature dubstep drops, boasting collaborations with DIESEL (aka Shaquille O'Neal), T-Wayne and Bok Nero, amongst others.



Working alongside Whales and his cousin Megan Stokes, the Texas-based producer offers his fans a striking dose of melodic dubstep and emotionally charged soundscapes on "Save You." The official remix package builds off of this groundwork, as a handful of dance music's most compelling producers are called upon to re-imagine the original work. With early praise coming in from EDM.com (AFK Premiere) and ThisSongIsSick (Kompany Premiere), it's clear that these three emerging artists have paid careful attention to the song's melodic tone, while tactfully rebooting "Save You" into their own unique bass-filled productions.



Born and raised in El Paso, TX, Riot Ten exploded into the world of EDM at the young age of 22. Joining the Dim Mak Records family in 2017, with additional music out on Never Say Die, Insomniac, Bassrush and Excision's "Rottun Records," Riot Ten blasted off with four #1 top 100 dubstep singles and his music can be heard around the world from the likes of DJ Snake, Zeds Dead, The Chainsmokers, Excision and many more. The 2017 single "f It" became a staple on The Chainsmokers' "Memories Do Not Open" tour. This success helped pave the way for "Rail Breaker," his global smash in 2017, to become one of the most played out dubstep songs of the last decade. The single continues to see support at nearly every major festival from the biggest names in dance music. Following the release of "Rail Breaker," Riot Ten dropped his debut EP with DIM MAK called Hype Or Die: The Dead in 2018, which recorded a top 10 debut on the iTunes "dance album" charts, a feat seldom seen by an artist in the genre. He recorded another top 10 debut on the iTunes charts in 2019 with his debut album Hype Or Die: Nightmares. Outside of the music, Riot Ten has continued to record sell out shows domestically and internationally, touring the infamous "Hype Or Die" brand for its 2nd straight year. He has also played EDC Las Vegas, Coachella, Nocturnal Wonderland, Electric Zoo, EDC Mexico, Lost Lands, EDC Orlando, Global Dance Festival, Electric Forest, Bass Canyon, Imagine Music Festival, and more.

