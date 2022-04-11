Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Announce Second Leg of Tour Dates

Today Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter - announce additional shows for 2022.

This is the second leg of tour dates initially planned for 2020. As previously announced Starr will commence the first leg of shows this Spring on May 27 in Canada at Casino Rama concluding on June 26 in Clearwater Florida. The tour will resume in the Fall on September 23 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and end on October 20 in Mexico City.

Ringo affirmed "It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them!" He continued, "How great to start at Casino Rama, where we've begun 5 All Starr tours, and then to go back to the Beacon, and to the Greek, which was the last show we played in 2019 on our 30th Anniversary tour. I can't wait to see all our fans and until then I'm sending everyone peace and love and see you soon!"

During these two years Starr has kept very busy and released two EPs, Zoom In and Change The World, as well as two books including the limited-edition retrospective hardcover book titled "RINGO ROCKS: 30 YEARS OF THE ALL STARRS 1989-2019," and the newly announced limited-edition retrospective "LIFTED: FAB IMAGES AND MEMORIES OF MY LIFE WITH THE BEATLES FROM ACROSS THE UNIVERSE," both are published by Julien's Auctions, the world record-breaking auction house to the stars.

While the Spring tour has the All Starrs primarily on the Eastern seaboard, the Fall will see them head West including shows in British Columbia, Seattle, Portland, San Jose, Paso Robles and Los Angeles.

Here are the tour dates for both the Spring and Fall legs, with more shows to be announced soon, so check Ringo's website for updates:

Tour Dates

May 27, 2022 Rama, Ontario - Casino Rama

May 28, Rama, Ontario - Casino Rama

May 30 Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

June 2 Boston, MA - Wang Theater *With The Avett Brothers

June 3 Worcester, MA - Hanover Theater

June 4 Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion *With The Avett Brothers

June 6 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

June 7 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

June 8 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

June 10 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater

June 11 Easton, PA - State Theater

June 12 Providence, RI - PPAC

June 14 Baltimore, MD - Modell Lyric

June 15 Baltimore, MD - Modell Lyric

June 17 Lenox, MA - Tanglewood

June 18 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Arena

June 19 Philadelphia, PA - Metropolitan Theater

June 21 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live

June 22 Atlanta, GA - Cobb Center

June 24 St Augustine, FL - The AMP

June 25 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock

June 26 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

September 23 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp

September 24 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Etess Arena

September 26 Montreal, Quebec - Place Bell

September 27 Kingston, Ontario - Leon's Centre

September 30 Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

October 1 New Buffalo, Mi - Four Winds Casino

October 2 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta - Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

October 9 Penticton, BC - South Okanagon Events Centre

October 11 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

October 12 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Hall

October 14 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Center

October 15 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp

October 16 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater

October 19 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional

October 20 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional