Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Announce Second Leg of Tour Dates
Today Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter - announce additional shows for 2022.
This is the second leg of tour dates initially planned for 2020. As previously announced Starr will commence the first leg of shows this Spring on May 27 in Canada at Casino Rama concluding on June 26 in Clearwater Florida. The tour will resume in the Fall on September 23 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and end on October 20 in Mexico City.
Ringo affirmed "It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them!" He continued, "How great to start at Casino Rama, where we've begun 5 All Starr tours, and then to go back to the Beacon, and to the Greek, which was the last show we played in 2019 on our 30th Anniversary tour. I can't wait to see all our fans and until then I'm sending everyone peace and love and see you soon!"
During these two years Starr has kept very busy and released two EPs, Zoom In and Change The World, as well as two books including the limited-edition retrospective hardcover book titled "RINGO ROCKS: 30 YEARS OF THE ALL STARRS 1989-2019," and the newly announced limited-edition retrospective "LIFTED: FAB IMAGES AND MEMORIES OF MY LIFE WITH THE BEATLES FROM ACROSS THE UNIVERSE," both are published by Julien's Auctions, the world record-breaking auction house to the stars.
While the Spring tour has the All Starrs primarily on the Eastern seaboard, the Fall will see them head West including shows in British Columbia, Seattle, Portland, San Jose, Paso Robles and Los Angeles.
Here are the tour dates for both the Spring and Fall legs, with more shows to be announced soon, so check Ringo's website for updates:
Tour Dates
May 27, 2022 Rama, Ontario - Casino Rama
May 28, Rama, Ontario - Casino Rama
May 30 Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
June 2 Boston, MA - Wang Theater *With The Avett Brothers
June 3 Worcester, MA - Hanover Theater
June 4 Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion *With The Avett Brothers
June 6 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
June 7 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
June 8 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
June 10 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater
June 11 Easton, PA - State Theater
June 12 Providence, RI - PPAC
June 14 Baltimore, MD - Modell Lyric
June 15 Baltimore, MD - Modell Lyric
June 17 Lenox, MA - Tanglewood
June 18 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Arena
June 19 Philadelphia, PA - Metropolitan Theater
June 21 Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live
June 22 Atlanta, GA - Cobb Center
June 24 St Augustine, FL - The AMP
June 25 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock
June 26 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
September 23 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp
September 24 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Etess Arena
September 26 Montreal, Quebec - Place Bell
September 27 Kingston, Ontario - Leon's Centre
September 30 Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino
October 1 New Buffalo, Mi - Four Winds Casino
October 2 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre
October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre
October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta - Enmax Centre
October 8 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
October 9 Penticton, BC - South Okanagon Events Centre
October 11 Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
October 12 Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Hall
October 14 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Center
October 15 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp
October 16 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater
October 19 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional
October 20 Mexico City, MX - Auditorio Nacional