Riley Green and Cooper Alan to Play Festival Sideshows This October and November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Frontier Touring has dropped the Australia and New Zealand headline dates for Ridin' Hearts Festival headliners Riley Green and Cooper Alan, this October and November.

Riley Green will stop in Brisbane for an anticipated one-off performance, while Cooper Alan visits fans in Fremantle, Brisbane and Auckland on his second Australian visit this year.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets for all shows from 1pm (local time) on Wednesday 26 June, before general public tickets go on sale at 2pm (local time) on Thursday 27 June. More information at HERE and HERE

On his debut Australian visit, US country star Riley Green will touch down at Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall for one night only on Thursday 31 October, before heading through Sydney and Melbourne to headline Ridin' Hearts Festival.

With a stacked lineup featuring fellow Ridin' Hearts performer, Canada's Josh Ross, plus local legend Lane Pittman, Brisbane is in for a night to remember!

Riley Green is riding a wave of success after being named the Academy of Country Music's New Male Artist of the Year in 2020. He has since collected accolade after accolade with the multi-platinum selling singer quickly becoming synonymous with what country music does best, connecting to listeners the world over with catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

With hit singles ‘Different ‘Round Here' with Luke Combs, 2x Platinum heart-tugger ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died' and chart-topping collab with Thomas Rhett, ‘Half of Me', Riley has won legions of fans the world over with his no-gimmick, relatable writing and classic feel. Having opened for Luke Combs on his North American stadium dates, with an upcoming support slot on Morgan Wallen's Hyde Park London show and sold-out headline shows around the world, Riley Green live in Brisbane is not to be missed!

RILEY GREEN

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

OCTOBER & NOVEMBER 2024

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS JOSH ROSS & LANE PITTMAN

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/rileygreen

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 26 June (1pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 27 June (2pm local time)

THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD (Lic. All Ages)

ticketmaster.com.au

On his anticipated Australian return, Cooper Alan will take his headline show through Fremantle, Brisbane and Auckland to show music lovers exactly why he was touted one of this year's CMC Rocks QLD standout performers.

One of country music's most exciting rising stars, Cooper Alan has burst onto the scene with an infectious energy and star quality too hard to ignore. Releasing his latest EP Feel Like Hell Today, Cooper continues to cement himself as a fearless musician and true entertainer. Known for the special, self-built connection with his audience which saw 2020 track, ‘New Normal', shoot him to stardom, Cooper has earned his seat at the table amongst country music's most esteemed artists.

He's been touted as the “next big thing” by MusicRow and named in Pandora's Ten Artists To Watch in 2024. With a digital audience exceeding 14 million and more than 225 million streams, the independent artist has a unique ability to meet fans where they are – a creative renegade freely mixing musical styles, with boundless energy, sharp writing and a sense of humour.

This October and November, Riley Green and Cooper Alan will be dialing up the Southern charm in Australia and New Zealand as they bring their undeniable energy to stages across the region. Don't miss the rare opportunity to catch these US country stars up close and personal this Spring!

COOPER ALAN

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR

OCTOBER & NOVEMBER 2024

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/cooperalan

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 26 June (1pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 27 June (2pm local time)

WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER

Freo.Social | Fremantle, WA (18+)

moshtix.com.au

FRIDAY 1 NOVEMBER

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD (18+)

ticketmaster.com.au

TUESDAY 5 NOVEMBER

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ (18+)

ticketmaster.co.nz

Riley Green & Cooper Alan play Ridin' Hearts Festival in Sydney – Saturday 2 November and Melbourne – Sunday 3 November. More info HERE.

Comments