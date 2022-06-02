Ricky Reed Reaches #5 Song on Billboard's Hot 100 With Lizzo's 'About Damn Time'

Multi-platinum producer and songwriter Ricky Reed's collaboration with global superstar Lizzo has resulted in another smash hit. "About Damn Time," which Reed co-wrote and co-produced, is #5 on Billboard's Hot 100. The viral song is also #1 on the Hot R&B Songs Chart and previews Lizzo's forthcoming Reed-produced album, Special, due July 15.

Reed has various new projects coming this year including from Camila Cabello, and more to be announced.

Ricky Reed is a Grammy winner and 7x nominee including three for Producer of the Year. He is best known for his work with Lizzo, The Weeknd, Twenty One Pilots, Halsey, Leon Bridges, Kali Uchis and many others.

He started his own label Nice Life Recording Company in 2014 as a joint venture with Atlantic Records, signing and developing Lizzo. While Lizzo remains in the joint venture, Nice Life went independent in 2017 and the label earned its first #1 record with Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" in 2019.

Listen to the single here: