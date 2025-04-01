News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners Confirm 46-Date Headlining Tour

Tickets for all dates will go on sale to the public this Friday, April 4, at 10 am local time.

By: Apr. 01, 2025
Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners Confirm 46-Date Headlining Tour Image
Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners have confirmed their 46-date headlining tour of the EU/UK and North America in celebration of their fourth studio album, Colorado’s On Fire Again. The tour starts in August with three shows in British Columbia, followed by a September tour of the EU/UK in cities including Dublin, London, Paris, and Berlin. The band will tour the US in October and November, with shows in cities such as Chicago, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta, and more (full dates below).

Artist Presale begins Wednesday, April 3, at 10 am local time, with tickets for all dates going on sale to the public this Friday, April 4, at 10 am local time.  Sign up for early access to tickets here.

RICHY MITCH & THE COAL MINERS TOUR DATES (NEW DATES IN BOLD)

May 31                  Lexington, KY                                      Railbird Music Festival
Jun 7                       Healdsburg, CA                                BloodRoot Ramble
Jun 12                    Anchorage, AK                                   49th State Brewing
Jun 13                    Hope, AK                                                Creekbend Cafe
Jun 14                    Hope, AK                                                Creekbend Cafe
Aug 9                      Calgary, AB                                          Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug 5                     Victoria, BC                                        The Capital Ballroom
Aug 6                     Vancouver, BC                                Commodore Ballroom
Aug 7                     Kelowna, BC                                     Revelry Food + Music Hub
Sept 2                   Dublin, IE                                              Academy
Sept 3                   Glasgow, UK                                     Òran Mór
Sept 5                   London, UK                                         Electric Ballroom
Sept 6                   Manchester, UK                            Gorilla
Sept 8                   Paris, FR                                                Le Hasard Ludique
Sept 9                   Amsterdam, NL                              Paradiso
Sept 10                Brussels, BE                                      Le Botanique
Sept 12                Berlin, DE                                             Lido
Sept 13                Munich, DE                                         Strom
Sept 14                Cologne, DE                                      Gebäude 9
Sept 16                Copenhagen, DK                          Pumpehuset
Sept 17                Oslo, NO                                                John Dee
Sept 18                Stockholm, SE                                Debaser
Oct 5                      Kansas City, MO                           Warehouse on Broadway
Oct 6                      Columbia, MO                                 The Blue Note
Oct 7                      Des Moines, IA                                Wooly's
Oct 9                      Minneapolis, MN                          First Avenue
Oct 10                  Madison, WI                                      The Sylvee
Oct 11                  Chicago, IL                                          The Salt Shed
Oct 13                  Lakewood, OH                                The Roxy
Oct 14                  Detroit, MI                                           Saint Andrew's Hall
Oct 15                  Toronto, ON                                       Danforth Music Hall
Oct 17                  Boston, MA                                         Citizens House of Blues Boston
Oct 18                  New York, NY                                   Webster Hall
Oct 21                  Washington, DC                            9:30 Club
Oct 24                  Philadelphia, PA                            Union Transfer
Oct 25                  Charlottesville, VA                     The Jefferson Theater
Oct 26                  Asheville, NC                                   Orange Peel
Oct 28                  Nashville, TN                                    Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 29                  Atlanta, GA                                         Variety Playhouse
Oct 31                  Oklahoma City, OK                     Tower Theatre
Nov 1                     Austin, TX                                             Scoot Inn
Nov 2                     Houston, TX                                       White Oak Music Hall
Nov 3                     Dallas, TX                                             The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Nov 5                     Santa Fe, NM                                    Meow Wolf
Nov 8                     Los Angeles, CA                            The Fonda Theatre
Nov 11                 San Francisco, CA                      The Fillmore
Nov 14                 Eugene, OR                                         McDonald Theatre
Nov 15                 Portland, OR                                     Crystal Ballroom
Nov 16                 Seattle, WA                                        Neptune Theatre
Nov 18                 Boise, ID                                                Treefort Music Hall
Nov 19                 Salt Lake City, UT                         The Depot
Nov 20                  Denver, CO                                         Mission Ballroom
 
Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners’s fourth studio album, Colorado’s On Fire Again, is out now. “The three of us grew up in communities that were devastated by the Hayman, Waldo Canyon, and Black Forest fires,” Mitch Cutts of the band shares. “It felt like every year there was another major fire in our state that devastated communities and people around us. Colorado's on Fire Again tries to capture the feeling the three of us shared of our world slowly burning down, and how wildfire tends to be a part of this cyclical ecology where devastation is followed by eventual rebirth.” J

akob Ervin of the band adds “this album has taken on new meaning as we’ve gotten closer and closer to finishing it and putting it out. From the hurricanes that destroyed parts of Florida and North Carolina, to the fires in LA, it’s scary to see that large-scale ecological disasters are far more frequent and deadly than ever before, and the finishing of this album coinciding with these tragedies serves as an eerie reminder of that.” Colorado's On Fire Again is available on all formats here.

What began as a high school passion project for the members of Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners —Mitch Cutts, Nic Haughn, and Jakob Ervin—has quietly translated to billions of streams and sold-out headlining tours. Growing up in Colorado Springs, their friendship preceded the band. Throughout high school, Mitch and Nic played on the same sports teams, launched YouTube channels, went on hiking trips, shot home movies, and eventually decided to record an album of their own. In 2017, the band cut their self-titled debut, RMCM. Unexpectedly, the one-minute and 27-second intro “Evergreen” went viral on TikTok, and it has since generated over half a billion Spotify streams and the group has averaged north of 20 million monthly listeners on the platform. It notably has cracked the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Rock Songs Chart, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart. Since then, the band has released two additional albums, Solstice [2018] and Subliming [2019], completed two headlining tours, and performed at festivals including Lollapalooza, Under The Big Sky and Hinterland.

