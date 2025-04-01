Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners Confirm 46-Date Headlining Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners have confirmed their 46-date headlining tour of the EU/UK and North America in celebration of their fourth studio album, Colorado’s On Fire Again. The tour starts in August with three shows in British Columbia, followed by a September tour of the EU/UK in cities including Dublin, London, Paris, and Berlin. The band will tour the US in October and November, with shows in cities such as Chicago, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta, and more (full dates below).

Artist Presale begins Wednesday, April 3, at 10 am local time, with tickets for all dates going on sale to the public this Friday, April 4, at 10 am local time. Sign up for early access to tickets here.

RICHY MITCH & THE COAL MINERS TOUR DATES (NEW DATES IN BOLD)

May 31 Lexington, KY Railbird Music Festival

Jun 7 Healdsburg, CA BloodRoot Ramble

Jun 12 Anchorage, AK 49th State Brewing

Jun 13 Hope, AK Creekbend Cafe

Jun 14 Hope, AK Creekbend Cafe

Aug 9 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug 5 Victoria, BC The Capital Ballroom

Aug 6 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

Aug 7 Kelowna, BC Revelry Food + Music Hub

Sept 2 Dublin, IE Academy

Sept 3 Glasgow, UK Òran Mór

Sept 5 London, UK Electric Ballroom

Sept 6 Manchester, UK Gorilla

Sept 8 Paris, FR Le Hasard Ludique

Sept 9 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso

Sept 10 Brussels, BE Le Botanique

Sept 12 Berlin, DE Lido

Sept 13 Munich, DE Strom

Sept 14 Cologne, DE Gebäude 9

Sept 16 Copenhagen, DK Pumpehuset

Sept 17 Oslo, NO John Dee

Sept 18 Stockholm, SE Debaser

Oct 5 Kansas City, MO Warehouse on Broadway

Oct 6 Columbia, MO The Blue Note

Oct 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

Oct 9 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

Oct 10 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Oct 11 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

Oct 13 Lakewood, OH The Roxy

Oct 14 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall

Oct 15 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Oct 17 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues Boston

Oct 18 New York, NY Webster Hall

Oct 21 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

Oct 24 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Oct 25 Charlottesville, VA The Jefferson Theater

Oct 26 Asheville, NC Orange Peel

Oct 28 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 29 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

Oct 31 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

Nov 1 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

Nov 2 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

Nov 3 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Nov 5 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

Nov 8 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

Nov 11 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

Nov 14 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre

Nov 15 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

Nov 16 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

Nov 18 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall

Nov 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

Nov 20 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom



Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners’s fourth studio album, Colorado’s On Fire Again, is out now. “The three of us grew up in communities that were devastated by the Hayman, Waldo Canyon, and Black Forest fires,” Mitch Cutts of the band shares. “It felt like every year there was another major fire in our state that devastated communities and people around us. Colorado's on Fire Again tries to capture the feeling the three of us shared of our world slowly burning down, and how wildfire tends to be a part of this cyclical ecology where devastation is followed by eventual rebirth.” J

akob Ervin of the band adds “this album has taken on new meaning as we’ve gotten closer and closer to finishing it and putting it out. From the hurricanes that destroyed parts of Florida and North Carolina, to the fires in LA, it’s scary to see that large-scale ecological disasters are far more frequent and deadly than ever before, and the finishing of this album coinciding with these tragedies serves as an eerie reminder of that.” Colorado's On Fire Again is available on all formats here.

What began as a high school passion project for the members of Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners —Mitch Cutts, Nic Haughn, and Jakob Ervin—has quietly translated to billions of streams and sold-out headlining tours. Growing up in Colorado Springs, their friendship preceded the band. Throughout high school, Mitch and Nic played on the same sports teams, launched YouTube channels, went on hiking trips, shot home movies, and eventually decided to record an album of their own. In 2017, the band cut their self-titled debut, RMCM. Unexpectedly, the one-minute and 27-second intro “Evergreen” went viral on TikTok, and it has since generated over half a billion Spotify streams and the group has averaged north of 20 million monthly listeners on the platform. It notably has cracked the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Rock Songs Chart, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart. Since then, the band has released two additional albums, Solstice [2018] and Subliming [2019], completed two headlining tours, and performed at festivals including Lollapalooza, Under The Big Sky and Hinterland.

