Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners Confirm 46-Date Headlining Tour

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners have confirmed their 46-date headlining tour of the EU/UK and North America in celebration of their fourth studio album, Colorado’s On Fire Again. The tour starts in August with three shows in British Columbia, followed by a September tour of the EU/UK in cities including Dublin, London, Paris, and Berlin. The band will tour the US in October and November, with shows in cities such as Chicago, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta, and more (full dates below).
Artist Presale begins Wednesday, April 3, at 10 am local time, with tickets for all dates going on sale to the public this Friday, April 4, at 10 am local time. Sign up for early access to tickets here.
May 31 Lexington, KY Railbird Music Festival
Jun 7 Healdsburg, CA BloodRoot Ramble
Jun 12 Anchorage, AK 49th State Brewing
Jun 13 Hope, AK Creekbend Cafe
Jun 14 Hope, AK Creekbend Cafe
Aug 9 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug 5 Victoria, BC The Capital Ballroom
Aug 6 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
Aug 7 Kelowna, BC Revelry Food + Music Hub
Sept 2 Dublin, IE Academy
Sept 3 Glasgow, UK Òran Mór
Sept 5 London, UK Electric Ballroom
Sept 6 Manchester, UK Gorilla
Sept 8 Paris, FR Le Hasard Ludique
Sept 9 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
Sept 10 Brussels, BE Le Botanique
Sept 12 Berlin, DE Lido
Sept 13 Munich, DE Strom
Sept 14 Cologne, DE Gebäude 9
Sept 16 Copenhagen, DK Pumpehuset
Sept 17 Oslo, NO John Dee
Sept 18 Stockholm, SE Debaser
Oct 5 Kansas City, MO Warehouse on Broadway
Oct 6 Columbia, MO The Blue Note
Oct 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
Oct 9 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
Oct 10 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Oct 11 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed
Oct 13 Lakewood, OH The Roxy
Oct 14 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall
Oct 15 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Oct 17 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues Boston
Oct 18 New York, NY Webster Hall
Oct 21 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
Oct 24 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
Oct 25 Charlottesville, VA The Jefferson Theater
Oct 26 Asheville, NC Orange Peel
Oct 28 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 29 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
Oct 31 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre
Nov 1 Austin, TX Scoot Inn
Nov 2 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
Nov 3 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Nov 5 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf
Nov 8 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
Nov 11 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
Nov 14 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre
Nov 15 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
Nov 16 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre
Nov 18 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall
Nov 19 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
Nov 20 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners’s fourth studio album, Colorado’s On Fire Again, is out now. “The three of us grew up in communities that were devastated by the Hayman, Waldo Canyon, and Black Forest fires,” Mitch Cutts of the band shares. “It felt like every year there was another major fire in our state that devastated communities and people around us. Colorado's on Fire Again tries to capture the feeling the three of us shared of our world slowly burning down, and how wildfire tends to be a part of this cyclical ecology where devastation is followed by eventual rebirth.” J
akob Ervin of the band adds “this album has taken on new meaning as we’ve gotten closer and closer to finishing it and putting it out. From the hurricanes that destroyed parts of Florida and North Carolina, to the fires in LA, it’s scary to see that large-scale ecological disasters are far more frequent and deadly than ever before, and the finishing of this album coinciding with these tragedies serves as an eerie reminder of that.” Colorado's On Fire Again is available on all formats here.
What began as a high school passion project for the members of Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners —Mitch Cutts, Nic Haughn, and Jakob Ervin—has quietly translated to billions of streams and sold-out headlining tours. Growing up in Colorado Springs, their friendship preceded the band. Throughout high school, Mitch and Nic played on the same sports teams, launched YouTube channels, went on hiking trips, shot home movies, and eventually decided to record an album of their own. In 2017, the band cut their self-titled debut, RMCM. Unexpectedly, the one-minute and 27-second intro “Evergreen” went viral on TikTok, and it has since generated over half a billion Spotify streams and the group has averaged north of 20 million monthly listeners on the platform. It notably has cracked the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Rock Songs Chart, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart. Since then, the band has released two additional albums, Solstice [2018] and Subliming [2019], completed two headlining tours, and performed at festivals including Lollapalooza, Under The Big Sky and Hinterland.
