Richard Marx Announces 'The Vault' Vinyl EP Series

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, producer and best-selling author Richard Marx has announced The Vault - Vol. 1, the first in a multi-run series of colored vinyl EPs featuring unreleased demos and early material.

A series of just 500 limited edition vinyl featuring early Marx's demos from before his first record deal, Volume 1 features four songs and is printed on yellow vinyl.

"One good thing that came out of the pandemic was finally having the time to go through old tapes I hadn't heard in decades," says Marx of the release.

"Hearing songs I wrote in my very early days of songwriting mostly made me cringe, but I also heard some songs I thought maybe some fans would enjoy, and the idea of releasing them on vinyl really appealed to me."

Earlier this year Marx's memoir Stories To Tell, available now via Simon & Schuster, earned the singer the title National Bestseller and a spot on the Publishers Weekly nonfiction list.

The literary debut recounts the singer/songwriter's life and career - where he's sold more than 30 million albums, landed a number one song in each of the last four decades and became the first male artist to have seven singles to reach the Top 5 on the Billboard charts. Throughout Richard offers a ruminative and refreshingly candid account of his successes and failures in the music industry as he's experienced it over the last four decades.

Richard Marx has been a cultural, pop-rock touchstone since the late '80s, early '90s but his influence is still felt in pop culture today. John Mayer's new album, Sob Rock, as Esquire noted even borrows riffs, vibes and graphic design akin to Marx's early years. Richard will also kick off a live tour in early 2022. Full list of US dates is below.

Tour Dates

THU, FEB 10, 2022 -The Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

FRI, FEB 11, 2022 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

SAT, FEB 12, 2022 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN

SUN, FEB 13, 2022 - Kent State University at Tuscarawas - New Philadelphia, OH

THU, FEB 17, 2022 - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall - Troy, NY

FRI, FEB 18, 2022 - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

SAT, FEB 19, 2022 - Capital Turnaround - Washington, DC

TUE, FEB 22, 2022 - Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, NJ

THU, FEB 24, 2022 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA

FRI, FEB 25, 2022 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

SAT, FEB 26, 2022 - New York Society for Ethical Culture - New York, NY

SUN, MAR 6, 2022 - Pace Center - Parker, CO

FRI, MAR 18, 2022 - Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferre - San Juan, Puerto Rico

SAT, MAR 19, 2022 - The Woodruff Arts Center - Atlanta, GA

SUN, MAR 20, 2022 - Parker Playhouse - Ft Lauderdale, FL

TUE, MAR 22, 2022 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

WED, MAR 23, 2022 -The Center of Anna Maria Island - Anna Maria, FL

SAT, MAR 26, 2022 - Niswonger Performing Arts Center - Greeneville, TN

SUN, MAR 27, 2022 - Mountain Arts Center - Prestonsburg, KY

WED, MAR 30, 2022 - Franklin Theatre - Franklin, TN

THU, MAR 31, 2022 - Franklin Theatre - Franklin, TN

FRI, APR 1, 2022 - Franklin Theatre - Franklin, TN

THU, NOV 10, 2022 - Carnegie Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

FRI, NOV 11, 2022 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ