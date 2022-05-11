Rich Ruth Shares First Track From Upcoming Album

Nashville-based ambient composer Rich Ruth has announced the upcoming release of his ambitious new album. I Survived, It's Over arrives via Third Man Records on Friday, August 12.

Preorders are available now on black vinyl, CD and Bandcamp exclusive cassette tape, with indie record store-exclusive light blue colored vinyl coming soon.

Mixed by renowned Chicago producer/engineer John McEntire (Tortoise, The Sea and Cake, Stereolab), I Survived, It's Over is heralded by today's premiere of the opening track, "Taken Back," in which sitar, shells, and bass are slowly joined by piercing lead guitar, synth blasts and drums as the track bursts open into psychedelic orbit.

The song is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. A visualizer created by Brook Linder is streaming now via YouTube. Additional new music will follow in the coming weeks.

"I Survived, It's Over is a meditation on healing, confronting trauma, surrendering, and finding peace," Rich Ruth frontman Michael Ruth says. "I constantly experiment with sound until it reflects the way I am feeling and attempt to sculpt something meaningful from it."

Rich Ruth - a.k.a. veteran Nashville-based musician Michael Ruth - took a break from touring with various bands in 2018 and dedicated himself to composing ambient music in his small home studio, focusing on the diverse traditions of ambient, new age, spiritual jazz, Kosmiche, and minimalist music.

His ideas became fully realized with the inclusion of additional players, pairing his repetitive, droning synthesizer movements with spur-of-the-moment improvisation to transform the material into something much more lush and unpredictable.

One summer morning, Ruth was held up at gunpoint and carjacked by two people outside of his home. His music allowed him to work through this personal struggle, infusing his 2019 debut album, Calming Signals, with striking layers of angst and emotion. Where There's Life followed in 2021, a collection of meditative pieces written in the early months of the pandemic manifesting the collective sense of uncertainty and solitude of the time.

Recorded in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic and in the wake of a series of tornadoes that wreaked havoc upon his North Nashville neighborhood, I Survived, It's Over sees Rich Ruth pushing his music even further into heretofore untapped sonic and emotional terrain.

Melding inventive sound exploration, complex instrumentation - from shredding guitars and swelling strings to flutes, saxophones, pedal steel, and more - and a transcendent passion for nature, Ruth has created a milestone work of organic, symphonic power, a deeply affirmative musical movement that transforms the unease and sorrow of this difficult era into something strong and true and beautiful.

"Working on this music is a daily meditation," says Rich Ruth. "I wanted to encapsulate the tranquility and disarray found within this process."

Watch the visual for the new track here: