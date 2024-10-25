Rett Madison Releases Deluxe Album 'One More For Jackie'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles-based vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rett Madison commemorates the one-year anniversary of her acclaimed 2023 full-length LP, One For Jackie, with the release of a new expanded digital deluxe edition entitled One More For Jackie.

With the inclusion of four additional tracks, she has effectively assembled the definitive vision of the LP. Among the new material, One More For Jackie boasts the single “Head On,” which she originally recorded during the One For Jackie sessions. Underpinned by evocative instrumentation and Rett’s eloquent songcraft, it embodies the emotional nuances and sonic dynamics of her inimitable approach. She also has unveiled a studio performance video of “Head On,” which places her passionate delivery at the forefront.

She paved the way for the digital deluxe edition by serving up her very own cover of the 1987 Fleetwood Mac classic “Everywhere” — watch the music video HERE. One More For Jackie also features previous singles “Kiki (Rett’s Take)” and “Apocalyptic Folk Song.” Click HERE to order One More For Jackie.

Rett is currently on the road across North America. Following a run as direct support for 4x Grammy nominated band The Fray and performances at Americanafest and Austin City Limits Festival, she just joined The Crane Wives for ten days. This particular segment canvases the West Coast and concludes on November 3 in Sacramento, CA at Ace Of Spades. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below and get tickets HERE.

Madison has continued to incite tastemaker applause. A Book Of featured her on its digital cover and attested, “Rett Madison, artist on the rise and a deeply emotive singer-songwriter known for her poignant lyrics and captivating blend of folk, rock, Americana and soul is making waves in the contemporary music scene with her heartfelt storytelling and powerful vocal performances.”

In 2023, she delivered her acclaimed album One for Jackie, featuring lead singles “One for Jackie, One for Crystal,” “Skydiving” and “Fortune Teller.” Watch Madison’s performance of standout “Flea Market” on Late Night with Seth Meyers HERE. She also appeared on CBS Saturday Morning/Saturday Sessions for an interview and multi-song performance.

Rett Madison Tour Dates:

All dates below supporting The Crane Wives

10/25 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory SD

10/26 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

10/29 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

11/01 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

11/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

11/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

