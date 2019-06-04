Reservoir Signs Multi-Platinum-Selling Songwriter RuthAnne To A Worldwide Publishing Deal

Reservoir announces the signing of multi-Platinum-selling songwriter and pop recording artist RuthAnne to a worldwide publishing deal. The deal includes titles from RuthAnne's catalog of hits, plus future works.



Based in London, the Irish-born RuthAnne boasts a string of collaborations with some of the biggest names in pop music from One Direction to Britney Spears. Her chart topping co-writes with Spears ("Work B**ch"), Niall Horan ("Slow Hands"), and Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha ("In the Name of Love") have amassed two billion streams between them and received Platinum or multi-Platinum certifications, while she also co-wrote breakthrough songs for One Direction, Westlife, and JoJo, among others. Moreover, her collaboration with JRY, "Pray" off Universal Pictures' Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, on which she is also a featured vocalist, contributed to the album's Billboard 200 #1.



Also an accomplished performer, RuthAnne is set to launch her forthcoming debut album as a solo artist later this year. Effortlessly blending authentic songwriting with pop sensibilities, she celebrated the release of her latest single "Superman" just last month, with previous singles including "Liquid," "It Is What It Is," and "The Vow" each topping millions of streams worldwide. Meanwhile, on the road, she has shared stages with the likes of Alanis Morrissette and Hozier.



"I'm excited to welcome RuthAnne to the Reservoir family of extraordinary songwriters," said Reservoir EVP of Creative Donna Caseine. "From the hits that she's written with and for other artists to her own music, RuthAnne's songs will be played for years to come. We are honored to be her creative partner during this exciting time in her career."



"I am beyond happy to sign a publishing deal with Reservoir and join their amazing roster," added RuthAnne. "I have been a fan of what Donna and the entire Reservoir team have been doing in the industry for some time now, and I'm excited for all the amazing things to come from working together."





Reservoir is an independent music publisher based in New York City. Founded as a family business in 2007, the company began with a small, experienced team and a modest collection of long-standing hits. Today, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, and London, hundreds of #1 releases worldwide, and writers based everywhere from Hollywood to Hamburg, Reservoir has emerged as the boutique publisher with a global reach.



Diverse and ever-expanding, Reservoir boasts a multi-genre, hit-driven catalog. Its archives include historic pieces written by greats like Billy Strayhorn, Bobby Pickett, David Crosby, Gram Parsons, Irving Burgie, John Denver, and Ricky Lee Jones; the contemporary-classic catalogs of Big & Rich, Lil Jon, Phantogram, and Sheryl Crow; and a slew of current and recent popular hits performed by Ariana Grande, Drake, Lady Gaga, Major Lazer, Meghan Trainor, Tiësto, and several others. Reservoir's collection of film music includes rights to scores created by award-winning composer-producer Hans Zimmer, as heard in the motion pictures The Lion King, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Gladiator, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and over 150 other titles. The company's roster of active writers and producers includes the award-winning James Fauntleroy, Ali Tamposi, Jamie Hartman, Lauren Christy, Dave Bassett, Nate "Danja" Hills, and Statik Selektah, plus popular performing artists 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Joey Bada$$, WatchTheDuck, and Migos' Offset and Takeoff.



Reservoir continues to grow through the selective acquisition of exceptional catalogs, and the signing and development of creative talent from around the world.





