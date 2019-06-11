Reservoir Signs #1 And Multi-Platinum-Selling Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie To A Worldwide Publishing Deal

Reservoir announces the signing of multi-Platinum-selling rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to a worldwide publishing deal. The deal includes A Boogie's entire catalog of works, including his #1 Billboard 200 album Hoodie SZN, plus future works.



Born Artist Julius Duboise, A Boogie, an Atlantic Records recording artist, continues to storm the charts with his sophomore LP Hoodie SZN. The album debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and remained there for three weeks. Since arriving on the chart in December of last year, the work has been a Top 15 mainstay, while spending 17 weeks in the Top 10. With guest features including fellow Reservoir rostermates Offset and Young Thug, plus Juice WRLD and Tyga, among others, Hoodie SZN follows his 2017 debut LPThe Bigger Artist, which was a Top 5 Billboard 200 album and spawned the 3x Platinum single "Drowning" featuring Kodak Black.



A Boogie, a Bronx-native, broke onto the scene in 2016 with the release of his mixtapes,Highbridge the Label: The Takeover Vol. 1 and Artist, the latter of which included the 2x Platinum-selling single "My Sh*t." Following the success of these projects, he was tapped to open for Drake and Future on the road and was subsequently named one of XXL Magazine's Freshman Class for 2017.



Most recently, A Boogie teamed up with former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, for her latest single, "Lips Don't Lie," while he also contributed to Tyga's brand new release,Legendary, guesting on the track "Goddamn," in addition to features on Tee Grizzley's "Young Grizzley World" and Trap Manny's "Alone." Moreover, Grammy-winner Cardi B revealed a collaboration with A Boogie is in the works.



Says A Boogie, "My team and I are thrilled to partner up with Reservoir. Our shared strategic vision for the future will propel us to do some amazing things together. We are ready to get started."



Adds Reservoir SVP of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman, "Not only is A Boogie a multi-talented rapper and songwriter whose musicality makes him stand out, but he's also a really savvy businessman. His current success is just the beginning and we are excited to welcome him to the Reservoir family."

Reservoir is an independent music publisher based in New York City. Founded as a family business in 2007, the company began with a small, experienced team and a modest collection of long-standing hits. Today, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, and London, hundreds of #1 releases worldwide, and writers based everywhere from Hollywood to Hamburg, Reservoir has emerged as the boutique publisher with a global reach.



Diverse and ever-expanding, Reservoir boasts a multi-genre, hit-driven catalog. Its archives include historic pieces written by greats like Billy Strayhorn, Bobby Pickett, David Crosby, Gram Parsons, Irving Burgie, John Denver, and Ricky Lee Jones; the contemporary-classic catalogs of Big & Rich, Lil Jon, Phantogram, and Sheryl Crow; and a slew of current and recent popular hits performed by Ariana Grande, Drake, Lady Gaga, Major Lazer, Meghan Trainor, Tiësto, and several others. Reservoir's collection of film music includes rights to scores created by award-winning composer-producer Hans Zimmer, as heard in the motion pictures The Lion King, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Gladiator, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and over 150 other titles. The company's roster of active writers and producers includes the award-winning James Fauntleroy, Ali Tamposi, Jamie Hartman, Lauren Christy, Dave Bassett, Nate "Danja" Hills, and Statik Selektah, plus popular performing artists 2 Chainz, Young Thug, Joey Bada$$, WatchTheDuck, and Migos' Offset and Takeoff.



Reservoir continues to grow through the selective acquisition of exceptional catalogs, and the signing and development of creative talent from around the world.





