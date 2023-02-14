Rescheduled Date Announced For Frankie Valli At The Van Wezel

FRANKIE VALLI returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for an exciting concert on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 8 p.m. This is a rescheduled performance from the January date. Tickets for the original performance will be honored for the rescheduled show. For patrons who are unable to attend the new date, please contact the Van Wezel Box Office at 941-263-6799.

In the 1960s and early 1970s, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons recorded hit after hit and sold over 175 million albums featuring unforgettable tunes like "Walk Like a Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Rag Doll," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Grease." 2022 is the 60th anniversary of the group's ﬁrst #1 hit, "Sherry," and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are still touring throughout the U.S. and abroad to packed houses of thrilled fans from multiple generations.

In addition to their long string of hits, the 2005 musical Jersey Boys, detailing those remarkable years, ran on Broadway for 12 years and won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Jersey Boys has been produced worldwide and just ended a long off-Broadway run in May 2022. Jersey Boys continues to tour with productions in the U.S. and internationally.

Tickets for Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.