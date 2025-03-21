Renforshort Sets New EP; Listen to 'Pretend to Like Me' Single​  ​ 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising Canadian singer-songwriter renforshort kicks off 2025 with the announcement of her forthcoming EP a girl's experience, out 6/6, along with the release of her highly anticipated new single, “pretend to like me”. Following the success of her recent single “on my way!,” this new release highlights renforshort’s signature blend of alternative-pop angst and vibrant energy, giving fans an exciting glimpse into her forthcoming body of work, expected in 2025.

With this new era, renforshort is establishing herself as one of the most exciting emerging voices in pop. “pretend to like me” is an anthem that reflects her evolving sound and the fierce personality she brings to her music. Through both her sound and lyrics, she continues to connect with her fans on a personal level, amplifying the raw emotion and authenticity that has become her trademark.

"pretend to like me" is the next chapter in a promising new era for renforshort, as she continues to prove herself as a force in alternative-pop.

Photo Credit: Oscar Tam

Comments