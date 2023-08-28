Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Is the Biggest Solo Debut Album For a Female Artist in 2023

Rapp also earned her first U.K. top 10 with the album, coming in at #7.

Broadway alum Reneé Rapp's debut album, "Snow Angel," is the biggest female solo debut album for a female artist in 2023.

"Snow Angel" earned the biggest U.S. sales debut for a female pop artist in 2023. With 18k units sold, Rapp's album debuted at #44 this week on Billboards 200 album charts.

The album also includes previous singles "Snow Angel" and "Talk Too Much," which were released earlier this summer.

Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film / TV acting, and Broadway. The North Carolina native’s career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway in 2019.

Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling. Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on debut single “Tattoos.” Since then, her songs have caught on like wildfire with listeners.

The multi-hyphenate's entire debut headline tour sold out in a matter of minutes, her inspiring single “Too Well” has impacted the Top 40, and her discography has amassed over 200 million streams and counting. Her upcoming sold out ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ Tour, which kicks off in September with support from Alexander 23 and Towa Bird, sold over 65K tickets within the first 24 hours alone.

Not only that, she will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming Paramount+ feature adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp's 2022 debut EP Everything to Everyone, as well as its deluxe edition, firmly established her pop staying power, while her forthcoming debut LP, Snow Angel, is primed to fully showcase the hitmaker's vulnerable approach to songwriting and stunning vocal range.

Listen to the new album here:



