Rema Details 'HEIS World Tour' with Stops in New York, Berlin, London & More

Following the release of his highly anticipated new single “Baby (Is It A Crime),” Rema has announced his “HEIS World Tour," a twenty-three date routing that will see the Nigerian superstar play arenas, venues and festival stages across continents including Coachella Music Festival in April. Fans will be treated to music from his critically acclaimed album HEIS released last year which made numerous “Best of 2024” lists and was nominated for “Best Global Music Album” at this year’s Grammys.

Artist presale will begin this tomorrow February 11th, with Spotify presale taking place on Wednesday, February 12th and public on-sale on Thursday, February 13th all at 10AM local time. See below for the full tour routing or for more information please visit here.

HEIS World Tour 2025 — Global Tour Routing:

April 11 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Expo Centre

April 13 — Indio, CA Coachella Weekend 1

April 20 — Indio, CA Coachella Weekend 2

April 24 — Mexico City, MX @ Cercle Odyssey

April 27 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

April 30 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 3 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 6 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

May 10 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

May 11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 24 — Mauritius Island @ Cote D'Or

June 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eat Halle

June 8 — London, England @ The O2

June 14 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

June 18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ TAP 1

June 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

June 22 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

June 28 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 20 — Okinawa, Japan @ Okinawa Arena

July 22 — Afro Jam Festival Osaka, Japan @ Ookini Arena

July 27 — Afro Jam Festival Tokyo, Japan @ Musashino Sports Plaza

August 1 — Malmo, Sweden @ Dream Park Festival

August 3 — Barcelona, Spain @ Poble Espanyol

About Rema

Rema's musical odyssey has propelled him and Afrobeats to global prominence, transcending borders and captivating audiences worldwide. With critically acclaimed projects, awards, chart topping singles and sold-out tours internationally, Mavin Global artist Rema is on his unassailable ascent to worldwide superstardom. His stellar self-titled debut in 2019 will be remembered for defining a new era in African pop and his follow up effort Rave and Roses is the highest streamed project by an African artist.

Just in the past year, the 24 year old artist joined the illustrious Billions club (having amassed over seventy billion streams overall), earned a Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit in “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez and rounded out the year with a sold out stadium show at The O2 in London UK performing to over 20,000 fans. He’s claimed many “firsts” in his illustrious career including a Guinness World Record (for the first No. 1 hit on MENA charts) and being the highest charting African artist in history on the Billboard Hot 100 and earn over one billion streams in the US — making Afrobeats history.

The following year saw Rema release one of his boldest works of music yet, the sophomore album HEIS. The percussive and high-octane project was Rema’s exploration of the Afrobeats genre that was pioneered by the luminaries that came before him. The album was embraced by fans and critics alike appearing on many “Best of 2024” albums list with Rolling Stone crowning it as the “the strongest contender for the best Afrobeats album of the year.” HEIS also earned Rema his first GRAMMY nomination in the “Best Global Music Album” category. Not one to rest on his laurels, Rema followed up on the success of this album and announced a twenty-three date “HEIS World Tour” that sees him play stadiums all over the globe bringing his sound and theatrics to fans worldwide. From the outset, his mission has remained steadfast, never wavering in his relentless pursuit of excellence and with this new wave of music, Rema is set to ascend the throne while putting his city on.

Photo credit: Alex J. Piper

