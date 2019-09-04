Reignwolf Adds Third UK Performance

Due to overwhelming demand, breakthrough rock n roll outfit Reignwolf have added a third UK date to their European headline tour this November, after selling out shows in both London and Manchester.



They will now be playing Liverpool's Arts Club Loft on November 1st. Tickets go on sale this Friday 6th at 9am.



Led by the musical mastery of vocalist and guitarist Jordan Cook, Reignwolf's electrifying energy makes for an unmissable live performance that has seen them conquering stages alongside legends such as Black Sabbath and Pixies as well as various festival slots and headline tours.



One of the most in-demand bands of 2019 in the USA, they recently completed a four-night run where they opened for The Who in Pittsburgh, supported Wu Tang Clan in Chicago, headlined their own sold-out show in Madison, Wisconsin and then blew audiences away on the main stage at Bunbury Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio. They continue with a North American tour supporting The Who, starting this Friday the 6th of September.



Reignwolf took time out from the road at the end of last year to finish recording their highly anticipated debut album Hear Me Out, which was released earlier this year to a rave response. It has also spawned the US rock hit 'Over & Over', which was visually represented by a video featuring footage from George Chesebro's 1925 silent film Wolf Blood.



Their gritty and dynamic rock n roll presence has seen them racking up streams in their millions across DSP's and gathering a loyal network of fans which is continually expanding across the globe. Having been hailed as one of the most exciting live acts in America over the past few years, the band will be heading to the UK and Europe in late October, for a string of long awaited shows on this side of the Atlantic.



When asked about the upcoming tour Jordan Cook said, "we've been looking forward to coming to Europe for a really long time and can't wait to finally have the opportunity to play for our fans over there. They've been asking for it for a while and we're excited to be able to make it happen!



"We've got some great friends across the pond and have some big surprises in store. The party is coming to town soon!"



Tickets for Liverpool go on sale this Friday at 9am and will be available from

https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/reignwolf-tickets

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

October

22nd - La Maroquinerie, Paris FR

24th - Musik & Frieden, Berlin DE

25th - Artheater, Cologne DE

26th - 013 Poppodium, Tilberg NL

27th - Trix, Antwerp BE

29th - Mascotte, Zurich CH

30th - Circolo Magnolia, Milan IT

November

1st - Arts Club Loft, Liverpool UK

2nd - Night People, Manchester UK **SOLD OUT**

3rd - Dingwalls, London UK **SOLD OUT**





