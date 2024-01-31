Registrations Open Today For Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition

Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition presented by Adelaide Festival Centre's Adelaide Guitar Festival is opens to entrants from around the world for the 2024 online audition round.

The most prestigious guitar competition in the southern hemisphere has provided career launching opportunities for ten incredible young guitarists, since it began as part of Adelaide Guitar Festival in 2010.

The highly esteemed event has attracted up-and-coming artists from across the globe with past winners hailing from Romania, Ukraine, Italy, Australia and Bulgaria. Recent recipients of the award include 2023 winner Deion Cho from South Korea and 2022 winner Connor Whyte from South Australia.

The prize pool for the 2024 winner includes AUD$10,000 prize money, a coveted Jim Redgate guitar valued at AUD$23,000, and an invitation to perform at an upcoming Adelaide Guitar Festival.

Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition applications will open from Wednesday 31 January 2024 and close Wednesday 3 April 2024. The competition final will be held on Sunday 15 September in 2024 at Adelaide Festival Centre during Adelaide Guitar Festival.

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan: “The Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition has built an exceptional worldwide reputation over the years, and we are thrilled to once again welcome entrants from around the world for 2024 in the search for the next rising star of classical guitar”.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM: “How fortunate we are to have this great international event as part of this festival – just another reason that Adelaide is Australia's UNESCO Creative City of Music.”

Supported by Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation. To register visit adelaideguitarfestival.com.au.