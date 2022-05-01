Regina Spektor Shares 'Up The Mountain' from Upcoming Record

Regina Spektor unveils a new single from her forthcoming album, "Up The Mountain;" listen/share HERE and watch/share the official lyric video HERE. "Up The Mountain" follows the release of first single "Becoming All Alone;" read more from Pitchfork, Stereogum, NYLON, SPIN, Consequence.

Spektor's highly anticipated eighth studio LP Home, before and after is set for release June 24 on Warner Records. On July 19, Spektor will be playing a special Carnegie Hall show in New York City. She's playing a host of dates this summer with Norah Jones, as well as solo dates in Salt Lake City, Beaver Creek and Denver, CO, and Northampton, MA. Complete list of dates below and tickets HERE.

Home, before and after is Regina Spektor's eighth studio album and most quintessentially "New York" in years. Recorded in upstate New York, produced by John Congleton and coproduced by Spektor, the album is Spektor at her most inspired, heralded by "Becoming All Alone," a surrealist ballad that swells with arrangements and comes alive in your head.

During the summer of 2019, Spektor completed a successful five-night Broadway residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, marking her debut on the Great White Way. The Daily Beast called the run "both whimsical and thunderous," with Gothamist saying Spektor "delights on Broadway with a fun, zany show."

Spektor's most recent album, 2016's Remember Us To Life, has been the subject of extensive critical praise from the likes of NPR, Entertainment Weekly, New York Magazine, People and many more.

Regina Spektor is synonymous with New York City. The Russian-Jewish-American singer, songwriter and pianist got her own Sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame, as well as "Regina Spektor Day," (June 11, 2019) proclaimed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio. The Grammy Award nominee first saw commercial success with the RIAA Gold-certified LP Begin to Hope which includes singles "On the Radio," "Better," "Samson," as well as "Fidelity" which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Spektor's fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Spektor has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway, Saturday Night Live and contributed to many projects spanning film, television, and music including The Hamilton Mixtape.

TOUR DATES

June 25-Oxbow RiverStage-Napa, CA*

June 26-Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's-Stateline, NV*

June 28-The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park-San Diego, CA*

July 5-Sandy Amphitheater-Salt Lake City, UT

July 6-Sandy Amphitheater-Salt Lake City, UT

July 8-Villar PAC-Beaver Creek, CO

July 9-Paramount Theater-Denver, CO

July 10-Red Rocks Amphitheatre-Morrison, CO†

July 19-Carnegie Hall-New York, NY

July 24-The Mann Center-Philadelphia, PA*

July 26-The Pines Theater-Northampton, MA

July 30-Bethel Woods Center For The Arts-Bethel, NY*

August 1-Saratoga Performing Arts Center-Saratoga Springs, NY*

August 2-Leader Bank Pavilion-Boston, MA*

August 4-Forest Hills Stadium-Forest Hills, NY*

*w/ Norah Jones

†w/ The Avett Brothers

Photo Credits: Shervin Lainez