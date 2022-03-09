Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot & KISS To Headline Louder Than Life 2022

When the 2021 edition of Louder Than Life concluded last September - having welcomed a record-breaking crowd of 160,000 people in Louisville, Kentucky - local newspaper LEO Weekly pondered, "How will DWP top this for Louder Than Life 2022? I don't know, but I'm looking forward to seeing you all there again for it."

Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents have found a way to do just that with an incredible lineup for 2022, announced today, that will make Louder Than Life even larger than life this fall, September 22-25, at its home at the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center In Louisville, KY.

The massive list of talent includes nearly 100 music artists across four full days, headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers in one of their first shows back with all four original members, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, and KISS, with additional must-see performances from Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Alice In Chains (and a separate set from Jerry Cantrell), Alice Cooper, Incubus, Evanescence, Lamb Of God, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Mastodon, In This Moment, The Pretty Reckless and many more.

Passes are on sale now for $10 down (through March 31) here.

Says Clown (M. Shawn Crahan) from Slipknot, "This is how you do festivals right. Four days of incredible music with so many talented artists. Slipknot is excited to share the stage with Nine Inch Nails, KISS and so many more. Stay safe, and we'll see you in Louisville."

Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe adds, "We look forward to returning to Louisville for Louder Than Life 2022 and this time to share the stage with KISS, Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, and of course our Richmond, VA buddies in GWAR."

Thursday, September 22

Nine Inch Nails, Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Halestorm, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Highly Suspect, Ministry, Nothing More, Baroness, Spiritbox, Apocalyptica, Dorothy, Don Broco, New Years Day, Plush, Lilith Czar, Maggie Lindemann, Taipei Houston, The Dead Deads, Mothica, Superbloom, Eva Under Fire, Oxymorrons

Friday, September 23

Slipknot, Shinedown, Lamb Of God, Mastodon, In This Moment, Meshuggah, Clutch, Jinjer, GWAR, In Flames, Helmet, POORSTACY, Crown The Empire, DED, All Good Things, Amigo The Devil, Vended, Mike's Dead, If I Die First, Orbit Culture, The Luka State, Ego Kill Talent, The Native Howl, Archetypes Collide

Saturday, September 24

KISS, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Ghostemane, Jerry Cantrell, Dance Gavin Dance, Theory of a Deadman, Body Count, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, We Came As Romans, Airbourne, Cherry Bombs, Ill Niño, Tetrarch, Nita Strauss, Against The Current, Wargasm, Trash Boat, Shaman's Harvest, Solence, Dropout Kings, Bloodywood

Sunday, September 25

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alice In Chains, Incubus, Papa Roach, The Pretty Reckless, Architects, Bad Religion, Action Bronson, The Struts, Jelly Roll, Dirty Honey, Anti-Flag, The Joy Formidable, Bayside, The Warning, Royal & The Serpent, carolesdaughter, Radkey, The Mysterines, Crown Lands, AEIR, The Alive, As You Were

Known as the World's Largest Rock 'N' Roll Whiskey Festival, in addition to music, festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy four days of award-winning whiskey, bourbons, spirits, craft beer, and the best food Louisville has to offer, as well as sponsor activations that celebrate the bourbon culture and culinary heritage of this unique American city.

Louder Than Life Weekend General Admission passes start at $249.50 plus fees and Weekend VIP passes start at $629.50 plus fees. There are also a very limited number of Weekend Top Shelf VIP Passes remaining, beginning at $1,329.50 plus fees. For Single Day passes, GA starts at $99.50 plus fees while VIP starts at $219.50 plus fees. Layaway options are available for only $10 down through March 31, with payments amortized through July.

Tent and RV camping options are also available and include in and out festival privileges. The Louder Than Life campgrounds are adjacent to the festival grounds. Advance parking passes can also be purchased for single days and the full weekend.

Louder Than Life VIP passes offers fans the opportunity for the ultimate festival experience. VIP pass-holders will enter the festival through the express, VIP-Only Entrance lanes, using a commemorative Louder Than Life VIP laminate and wristband, which also provide full access to the Louder Than Life VIP grounds.

VIPs will relax in the covered VIP Lounge, including a dedicated bar, comfortable lounge seating, and live audio/video streams of the main stages. VIPs are offered a main stage viewing area, dedicated bars and specialty food vendors throughout, a festival merchandise booth, private locker rentals with charging capabilities (for additional purchase), and air-conditioned, premium restroom facilities.

Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP purchasers will receive the full rock star experience. In addition to VIP area access and the amazing details outlined above, Top Shelf VIPs will have exclusive access to an enclosed, air-conditioned lounge with a private, hosted bar, comfortable seating, and live audio/video streams of the main stages, plus, a bird's eye view of the main stage from the elevated, shaded viewing platform.

Pass holders will enjoy all-inclusive beer, cocktails, and wine at dedicated bars throughout the Top Shelf area, exclusive ultra-premium, single-barrel bourbon offerings (for additional purchase), plus complimentary hors d'oeuvres and curated bites from Anthony Lamas of Seviche. In addition, Top Shelf VIPs will have access to free Wi-Fi, a main stage viewing area, dedicated locker rentals with charging capabilities (for additional purchase), private, premium restrooms, and a dedicated guest services team.

DWP is proud to host Budweiser, Bud Light Seltzer, Kroger, Jack Daniel's, TickPick, Louisville Marriott Downtown, Louisville Tourism, Kentucky Venues, City of Louisville, Crowne Plaza Airport Expo, Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Bulleit, Angel's Envy, Basil Hayden's, Knob Creek, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pegasus Distilled Tours, Mortus Viventi, The Music Experience, The Well, and The Pretty Cult.

"Jack Daniel's is committed to supporting musicians now more than ever as we continue our long-standing connection to the music industry dating to Mr. Jack Daniel himself. Our strong relationship with Louder Than Life goes all the way back to their beginnings in 2014, and we're excited to toast with them again in 2022," says Greg Luehrs, Director Partnerships Jack Daniel's, Brown-Forman Corporation.

Kroger's Big Bourbon Bar partners include Angel's Envy, Basil Hayden's, Boone's Bourbon, Bulleit, Cooper's Craft, Elijah Craig, Four Roses, Jack Daniel's, Jim Beam Black, Knob Creek, Kentucky Peerless, Larceny, Legent, Maker's 46, Old Forester, Rabbit Hole, Resilient Bourbon, and Woodford Reserve.