Red City Radio to Support Taking Back Sunday on 20 Year Anniversary Tour

Red City Radio are gearing up to hit the road with Taking Back Sunday on the 2nd leg of their 20th Anniversary Tour next month. The band will kick this tour off with a headline show in their hometown of Oklahoma City on September 28th before spending 2 nights in cities throughout the Midwest, Canada and East Coast. Tickets are on-sale now with a few dates already sold out.

Red City Radio is made up of four dudes who love life on the road. The band has been honing their live performance skills over the last 12 years, supporting genre giants New Found Glory, Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag, Hot Water Music, The Lawrence Arms and more. This upcoming tour with Taking Back Sunday will show the punk rock band performing songs from their catalogue including their 2018 release, SkyTigers, while also debuting a few brand new tracks for eager fans.

A full list of tour dates can be found below with tickets available at https://www.redcityradio.net/.

Upcoming Red City Radio Tour Dates

September 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street*

October 1 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone*

October 3 & 4 - Charlotte, NC - Filmore

October 5 & 6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Night 1 SOLD OUT

October 7 - Gainesville, FL - Loosey's*

October 8 & 9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

October 11 & 12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

October 13 & 14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Janus Landing

October 16 & 17 - Nashville, TN - Marathon

October 18 & 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

October 21 & 22 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

October 24 & 25 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall - SOLD OUT

October 26 & 27 - Toronto, ON - Danforth - SOLD OUT

October 29 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

October 31 & November 1 - Buffalo, NY - River Works

November 2 & 3 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

November 5 & 6 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theatre

November 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus*

November 8 & 9 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

November 10 & 11 - Washington, DC - Filmore

November 13 & 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

* - Headline Date - No Taking Back Sunday

After years of triumph in the face of the odds, 2019 has already been a banner year for Red City Radio. Expect them to keep lighting fire throughout the scene. Red City Radio is Garrett Dale (Vocals), Dallas Tidwell (Drums), Ryan Donovan (Guitar) and Derik Envy (Bass)





Related Articles View More Music Stories