Recording Academy Partners With Top Brands For The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

The Recording AcademyÂ® announced today its official marketing partners for the 64th Annual GRAMMY AwardsÂ®. Binance, IBM, Mastercard, OneOf, Grey Goose, Bulova, Hilton, SiriusXM, PEOPLE, FIJI Water, Frontera Wines, and United are all supporters of this year's GRAMMY AwardsÂ®.

"We are excited to be working alongside these industry-leading brands for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards," said Adam Roth, Senior Vice President of Partnerships & Business Development at the Recording Academy. "Music's Biggest NightÂ® wouldn't be possible without each and every one of our partners. With their participation, we are able to celebrate the music community and its creators in a new and exciting way that's never been done before. We hope fans watching the show in person and at home can join in on the celebration as we know this will be a night to remember."

Binance, the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner, is the global blockchain company behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange and the first crypto partner of the GRAMMY Awards. Binance will bring Web3 technology solutions to the Academy.

IBM, the Official Cloud & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partner of the GRAMMYs, is transforming the GRAMMYÂ® Live Pre-Show and grammy.com with "GRAMMY Insights with IBM Watson." The AI-powered solution analyzes more than 20 million news stories about nominees, generating surprising and engaging insights about your favorite artists. The insights are shared in real time as nominees walk the red carpet and served up to the artist profile pages on grammy.com, getting music fans closer to the artists they love.

Mastercard, the Official Finance Services Partner, is the preferred payments technology partner of the GRAMMY Awards. Just ahead of Music's Biggest Night, Mastercard is hosting the GRAMMY UÂ® Masterclass on April 1 featuring music video director Hannah Lux Davis.

OneOf, the Official NFT Partner, launched the first GRAMMY NFTs for the 64th GRAMMY Awards featuring collections from renowned artists Emonee LaRussa, Andre Oshea and ThankYouX. Collections are dropped each week leading up to the GRAMMY Awards beginning March 7 with the free 64th GRAMMYsÂ® NFT.

Grey Goose Vodka, our Official Spirits Partner, developed an all-new signature cocktail for this year's GRAMMYs, the Grey GooseÂ® Passion Drop. This specialty cocktail, which is a remix of the Grey Goose quintessential martini, will be featured at all our signature GRAMMY Week events and highlighted digitally on our Grey Goose Hub on GRAMMY.com, a curated destination for themed invites, Grey Goose cocktail recipes and watch party ideas.

Grey Goose has also partnered with three of today's hottest artists (JoJo, Lucky Daye and Tinashe) for a limited digital series, Grey Goose x GRAMMYs: Monday Mix that premiered on March 14 and will air every Monday leading up to the GRAMMY Awards telecast. During GRAMMY Week, Grey Goose will also be highlighting their new line of vodkas infused with real fruit and botanicals, Grey Goose ESSENCES, during the Grey Goose ESSENCES x GRAMMYs: Sound Sessions featuring Tinashe.

Bulova, the Official Timepiece Partner, celebrates GRAMMY-nominated artists with an exclusive watch from their music-inspired GRAMMY Edition watch collection. First-time GRAMMY Award winners will be gifted with a limited-edition "GRAMMY Automatic" watch, infused with musical cues throughout and a "Circle of Fifths" dial design. The meticulously designed timepiece is constructed using the Recording Academy branded proprietary metal "GRAMMIUMÂ®."

Hilton, the Official Hotel Partner, is a returning longtime partner and host venue of the inaugural Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective.

SiriusXM, the Official US Radio Partner, is bringing The GRAMMY Channel back for its second year. The limited-run channel will feature a variety of music from this year's nominees across the GRAMMY Awards' 30 Fields, all leading up to the live broadcast of Music's Biggest Night. The GRAMMY Channel will run for a limited time only from March 23 through April 6 on channel 105.

PEOPLE, the Official Magazine Partner, will be broadcasting from the GRAMMYs with a live pre-show. Hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, Red Carpet Live: 64th Annual Grammy Awards will feature interviews with the world's leading performers and nominees. PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live will stream at 6:30 p.m. ET on people.com, ew.com and their social platforms.

FIJI Water, the Official Water Partner, will be on hand at the GRAMMY Red Carpet to hydrate attendees, executives and talent as they stop for photos and interviews with media. FIJI Water will also be the official water brand at the GRAMMY Week events leading up to Music's Biggest Night, ensuring everyone has the chance to enjoy Earth's Finest Water.

Frontera Wines, the Official Wine Partner of the GRAMMY Awards, 12th most powerful wine brand worldwide and #1 Chilean wine brand in the US, will be pouring across select events. The Recording Academy will exclusively work with Frontera to highlight specific Frontera varietals and amplify the partnership through social posts across all channels.

United, the Official Airline Partner, will be providing travel accommodations for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The Recording Academy will present the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sun, April 3, 2022, on the CBS Television Network with returning host Trevor Noah, host and comedian of the EmmyÂ® Award-winning series "The Daily Show." Stream the GRAMMYs live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT. The GRAMMY Awards Premiere CeremonyÂ® will stream live at live.grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.