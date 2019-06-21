Reckless Kelly Celebrates 10th Anniversary of 'Bulletproof' with New Album 'Bulletproof Live'

Today, the Austin, TX-based country rock band Reckless Kelly are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their seminal album Bulletproof with the release of Bulletproof Live via Thirty Tigers. The album is a live recording of every song from Bulletproof captured in July and August of 2018 at multiple shows along the band's tour.

Bulletproof Live was recorded in the summer of 2018 during a west coast tour where the band was celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the release of Bulletproof. The band took the best takes, hand picked from their favorite shows and curated them for this new album.

"Some artists might have wanted to do a bunch of overdubs, and 'fix' the whole thing," said Willy Braun. "We decided not to do that, and make it a true live album, both for the sake of posterity and out of honesty. What's the point of a live record otherwise? Live music is best served on the brink of disaster. Sure, there are a few sharp notes and a clunker or two here and there, but that's what happens in a live setting and what we have here- just six guys that have been playing music together for a long time, a hell of a good road crew and some truly great crowds. There are no studio tricks and no pitch correction, We wanted it to be real honest and real live-bootleg style."

The band has also been hard at work on their anticipated follow up to their 9th studio album Sunset Motel, which debuted at #12 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums Chart, hit #1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report Chart and #7 on the Americana Radio Chart.

Reckless Kelly are currently in the midst of a national tour, with more tour dates to be announced later this year. The band will host their annual Braun Brothers Reunion festival in Challis, ID on August 8-10. Find a full list of tour dates below and on the band's website.

Tour Dates:

7/11: The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

7/12: Ft. Worth, TX - The Yard

7/13: Austin, TX - Antone's

7/19: Port Huron, MI - McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center

7/26: Cortez, CO - Montezuma County Fairgrounds

7/27: Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose

8/1: Red River, NM - The Motherlode Saloon

8/2: Colorado Springs, CO - Stargazer's

8/3: Lamar CO - Sand & Sage Round-Up

8/4: Huntsville, UT - Snowbasin Resort

8/8-10: Challis, ID - Braun Brothers Reunion

8/15: Victor, ID - Music On Main Street

8/17: Helix, OR - Quantum 9 Arena

8/18: Emigrant, MT - The Old Saloon

8/19: Billings, MT - Pub Station

8/23: Kansas City, KS - Knuckleheads

8/26: Grand Island, NE - Nebraska State Fair

8/31: San Antonio, TX - Sam's Burger Joint

9/10: Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation

9/13: Fall River, MA - The Narrows Center For The Arts

9/15: Pittsburg, PA - Thunderbird Cafe

9/21: Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's

9/22: Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

10/12: Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

11/1: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

11/2: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

11/3: Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

11/7: Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

11/8: Garden City, ID - Revolution Center

11/9: Idaho Falls, ID - Colonial Theater

11/10: Salt Lake, UT - The Common Wealth Room

11/13: Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

11/14: Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

11/15: Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

11/17: Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

11/29: New Braunfels, TX - Brauntex Theatre





