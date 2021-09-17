Reba McEntire Releases Reimagined 'The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia' Ahead of New Remix Album

Reba McEntire is offering another taste of what to expect from her upcoming three-part box set "REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED", releasing "The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia" (Eric Kuppur Remix) today, available to listen here. The pulsing remix offers another take on Reba's iconic hit ahead of the full release of "REMIXED", one of three collections of her forthcoming box set release on October 8.

"REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED" is a reimagined collection of some of Reba's most adored songs. REVIVED offers Reba's biggest hits as they've evolved over the years in her live show, featuring all new arrangements of fan favorites like "Is There Life Out There" and "Can't Even Get The Blues" recorded with Reba's touring band.

REMIXED puts a whole new spin on songs including "Little Rock" and "I'm A Survivor" and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip back and recut songs like "Somebody Should Leave" and "Consider Me Gone," and it features the long-awaited pairing of Reba and Dolly Parton on the classic duet "Does He Love You."

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 Grammy Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors.

The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba.

