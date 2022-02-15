Reba Announces 'My Chains Are Gone' CD & DVD Release

Reba McEntire is announcing a special CD & DVD pairing, MY CHAINS ARE GONE, which will be available on March 25. The forthcoming releases feature Reba performing some of the most beloved hymns of all time.

The DVD offers fans a long-requested recording of Reba's 2017 first ever solo headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, now being released with Gaither Music Group. Featuring special guests Trisha Yearwood, Kelly Clarkson and The Isaacs, the special combines footage from that historic night along with newly captured 2021 performances recorded at Clementine in Nashville, TN.

Hosted by Gospel music legend Bill Gaither, this DVD finds Reba lending her unmistakable voice to classic hymns and newly written songs of hope. Fans can pre-order the DVD now here.

In addition to the DVD, fans will be able to watch a special broadcast premiere of the performance on UPtv on March 25 at 8pm ET, with an encore on April 4th @ 2am ET.

On that same day, Reba will also be releasing a companion 12-track audio CD which features some of her favorite hymns, as well as special guest feature performances by Lauren Daigle, Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood and The Isaacs. MY CHAINS ARE GONE on CD is available to pre-order now here.

Fans can also tune in for a special talkshoplive, the groundbreaking livestream commerce platform, with Reba on March 1 at 5:00 PM CT, where she will share stories behind this album as well as a special sneak peek at one of the performances from the DVD. Fans can RSVP for the event and order a limited number of autographed copies of the CD here.

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors.

Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba's Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba.

Her brand partnerships include Dillard's, REBA by Justin™ and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC's iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. In 2020, Reba launched her very first Spotify original podcast, Living & Learning with Reba McEntire, featuring guests including Dolly Parton, Lady A, Trisha Yearwood, Leslie Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Fonda and more.