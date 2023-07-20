Raven Black Launches the Scream Tour Summer 2023 Dates With Special Guests Living Dead Girl and Owls & Aliens

RAVEN BLACK is gearing up for the upcoming, headlining run, THE SCREAM TOUR with special guests LIVING DEAD GIRL and OWLS & ALIENS! Launching August 12 at Leatherheads in Salt Lake City, UT the tour winds though the South and Central United States, wrapping up August 27th at Deco Ballroom in San Antonio.

Raven Black are a theatrical metal act ORIGINALLY FROM LOS ANGELES. Their unique brand of metal - influenced by gothic, classical, and HEAVY METAL music - is the soundtrack to vocalist Raven’s DUALITY, AS SHE SHARES HER STORY OF BEING A HYBRID OF BOTH DARK AND LIGHT.

Tour Dates:

08/12 @ Leatherheads - Salt Lake City, UT

08/13 @ Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO

08/14 @ Jerry's - Wichita, KS

08/15 @ VIVOLive - Overland Park, KS *

08/16 @Kiss Bar - Springfield, MO

08/17 @ WC Social Club @ Chicago, IL

08/18 @ Legends - Cincinnati, OH ^

08/19 @ Michigan Metal Fest - Battle Creek, MI ^

08/20 @ Top Fuel Saloon - Braidwood, IL

08/21 @ The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

08/22 @ The Cobra - Nashville, TN

08/23 @ The Nick - Birmingham, AL *

08/24 @ Downtown Music Hall - Ft. Walton Beach, FL

08/25 @ Trax Bar Grill - Longbeach, MS

08/26 @ BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX *

08/27 @ Deco Ballroom - San Antonio, TX *

* No LIVING DEAD GIRL

^ CULTUS BLACK