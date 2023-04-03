Rauw Alejandro Sells Out Two Stadium Shows in Puerto Rico

International superstar Rauw Alejandro has achieved yet another milestone with two sold-out shows at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Produced by Duars Live, the two unforgettable nights in front of 60,000 people, featured a slew of guest stars like Alvarito Díaz, Baby Rasta, Brray, Chencho Corleone, Chris Palace, Deiv, De La Ghetto, Lyanno, Omar Courtz, and YOVNGCHIMI. The biggest surprise came Friday night, when Rosalia joined Rauw on stage to perform "Beso '' and "Vampiros" from their newly-released joint EP RR for the first time.

Kicking off the show zip-lining into the audience, Rauw delivered a three-hour non-stop party accompanied by 18 dancers, the energetic dance moves he's known for, and close to a 50-song set list. Throughout the night, Rauw took the audience on an electrifying ride through his intergalactic Saturno world including smoke, pyrotechnics, incredible lighting, and video images.

In addition to the list of music icons and up & coming artists that joined him on stage, the show also featured an engaging performance by the world-famous dance crew Jabbawockeez, who are part of Rauw's Saturno World Tour.

The Saturno World Tour continues this week with stops in Chicago, Denver, before making its way to Texas and the West Coast including two nights at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA. The tour then heads to Mexico, followed by European dates in the fall.