Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rauw Alejandro Sells Out Two Stadium Shows in Puerto Rico

Rauw Alejandro Sells Out Two Stadium Shows in Puerto Rico

The Saturno World Tour continues this week with stops in Chicago and Denver.

Apr. 03, 2023  

International superstar Rauw Alejandro has achieved yet another milestone with two sold-out shows at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Produced by Duars Live, the two unforgettable nights in front of 60,000 people, featured a slew of guest stars like Alvarito Díaz, Baby Rasta, Brray, Chencho Corleone, Chris Palace, Deiv, De La Ghetto, Lyanno, Omar Courtz, and YOVNGCHIMI. The biggest surprise came Friday night, when Rosalia joined Rauw on stage to perform "Beso '' and "Vampiros" from their newly-released joint EP RR for the first time.

Kicking off the show zip-lining into the audience, Rauw delivered a three-hour non-stop party accompanied by 18 dancers, the energetic dance moves he's known for, and close to a 50-song set list. Throughout the night, Rauw took the audience on an electrifying ride through his intergalactic Saturno world including smoke, pyrotechnics, incredible lighting, and video images.

In addition to the list of music icons and up & coming artists that joined him on stage, the show also featured an engaging performance by the world-famous dance crew Jabbawockeez, who are part of Rauw's Saturno World Tour.

The Saturno World Tour continues this week with stops in Chicago, Denver, before making its way to Texas and the West Coast including two nights at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA. The tour then heads to Mexico, followed by European dates in the fall.



Video: Brian Dunne Makes National Television Debut On CBS Photo
Video: Brian Dunne Makes National Television Debut On CBS
Accompanied by Cat Popper (bass), Zoe Brecher (drums), Michael Hesslein (keys) and Ben Talmi (electric guitar), he performed three singles from the record, including “Sometime After This,” “It’s A Miracle” and “Bad Luck.” Watch videos of the performances now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates now!
Mura Masa Shares New Track Whenever I Want & Confirms Tour Photo
Mura Masa Shares New Track 'Whenever I Want' & Confirms Tour
Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter Mura Masa shares a new single, “Whenever I Want,” via his own Pond Recordings alongside a video directed by The Reids. The new track follows Mura Masa’s production on the chart-topping, global hit, “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress and Ice Spice.
New Found Glory Announce Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour Photo
New Found Glory Announce 'Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour'
The tour kicks off on August 11th in Tampa, FL, making stops across the U.S. in Boston, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Oklahoma City, OK on October 14h with support from Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids on select dates. Check out tour dates now!
Ryan Charles Releases New Western Rap Song Turquoise Stones Photo
Ryan Charles Releases New Western Rap Song 'Turquoise Stones'
River House Artists’ self-proclaimed jiggy buckaroo, Ryan Charles, released his latest single, “Turquoise Stones,” available everywhere now. With his Western rap style, Charles is bringing a unique new sound to the country music genre. “Turquoise Stones” pairs a Western perspective with a fresh hip-hop vibe.

From This Author - Michael Major


Nicole Sanzio Releases Debut Neo-Classical Album 'In Transit'Nicole Sanzio Releases Debut Neo-Classical Album 'In Transit'
April 3, 2023

Composed by Nicole Sanzio, and engineered, mixed, and mastered by Phillip Lewis (Doja Cat), Jill Tengan, Hal Cragin, Jason Mattia, and Joey Baron, Sanzio’s debut EP was recorded at Rusk Sound Studios and features self-written original piano compositions. 
Marvel's SECRET INVASION Series to Premiere on Disney+ in JuneMarvel's SECRET INVASION Series to Premiere on Disney+ in June
April 3, 2023

Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion” stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Watch the video trailer now!
Keira Knightley, Kit Harington and More Join MY GRANDPARENTS' WAR Season Two on PBSKeira Knightley, Kit Harington and More Join MY GRANDPARENTS' WAR Season Two on PBS
April 3, 2023

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Keira Knightley (Atonement, Pride and Prejudice), Toby Jones (Captain America) and Emeli Sandé (“Next to Me,” “Our Version of Events”) each host an episode that explores their family’s unique stories.
FOX Orders DOC Medical Drama Based on Italian SeriesFOX Orders DOC Medical Drama Based on Italian Series
April 3, 2023

Based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, Doc -- Nelle tue mani, which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company, and featured Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò of The White Lotus, FOX’s Doc is a new medical drama centered on Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis.
Video: Brian Dunne Makes National Television Debut On CBS Saturday MorningVideo: Brian Dunne Makes National Television Debut On CBS Saturday Morning
April 3, 2023

Accompanied by Cat Popper (bass), Zoe Brecher (drums), Michael Hesslein (keys) and Ben Talmi (electric guitar), he performed three singles from the record, including “Sometime After This,” “It’s A Miracle” and “Bad Luck.” Watch videos of the performances now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates now!
share